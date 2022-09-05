Headies full list: Wizkid, others wins at 2022 award

The Headies award is an annual Nigerian music award meant to celebrate Nigerian music artistes. The 2022 Headies is the 15th edition of the top Nigerian music award and was co-hosted by American actor and comedian, Anthony Anderson, and Nigerian actress, Osas Ighodaro, at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta, United States.
Since the award was introduced in 2007, this is the first time in its 15years journey that it will be held outside the country.
This year’s edition as expected was full of glamour and showcased the best of Afrobeats and Nigerian music culture to the world.
In this year’s awards, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Olamide and others all won big.
Here is the full list.
Rookie of the Year
Fave – WINNER
Best Recording of the Year
Celebrate Me – Patoranking – WINNER
Producer of the Year
Sarz – “Monalisa” (Lojay & Sarz) – WINNER
Songwriter of the Year
Adekunle Gold – “Sinner” – WINNER
Best R&B Single
“Essence” – Wizkid ft. Tems – WINNER
Best Rap Single
“Feeling” – Ladipoe ft. Bnxn – WINNER
Best Alternative Song
“Doings” – Flavour – WINNER
Best Vocal Performance (Female)
Waje – “Last Time” – WINNER
Best Vocal Performance (Male)
Oxlade – “Ojuju” – WINNER
Lyricist on the Roll
A-Q – “The Last Cypher” – WINNER
Best Music Video
“Champion” – (Fireboy DML ft. D Smoke) – Directed by TG Omori – WINNER
Best Collaboration
“Essence” – Wizkid ft. Tems – WINNER
Best Street-Hop Artist
Nektunez & Goya Menor – “Ameno Amapiano” – WINNER
Best Afrobeats Single of the Year
“Peru” – Fireboy DML – WINNER
Headies’ Viewer’s Choice
Ayra Starr – “Bloody Samaritan” – WINNER
Best West African Artist of the Year
Gyakie (Ghana) – WINNER
Best East African Artist of the Year
Diamond Platinumz (Tanzania) – WINNER
Best North African Artist of the Year
Latifa (Tunisia) – WINNER
Best Southern African Artist of the Year
Focalistic (South Africa) – WINNER
Best Central African Artist of the Year
Innoss’b (DR Congo) – WINNER
Best Afrobeats Album
Made In Lagos (Deluxe Edition) – Wizkid – WINNER
Best Reggae & Dancehall Album
Three – Patoranking – WINNER
Best R&B Album
If Orange Was A Place – Tems – WINNER
Best Alternative Album
Intermission – Ibejii – WINNER
Best Rap Album
Carpe Diem – Olamide – WINNER
Album of the Year
Made In Lagos (Deluxe Edition) – Wizkid – WINNER
Song of the Year
“Essence” – Wizkid ft. Tems – WINNER
Best Male Artist
Burna Boy – WINNER
Next Rated
Bnxn – WINNER
African Artist of the Year
Burna Boy (Nigeria) – WINNER
Digital Artiste of the year
Davido – WINNER
Best Inspirational Single
Cultural Praise vol 1 – Kcee & Okwesili Eze Group – WINNER
International special artiste recognition
Akon and Wyclef Jean -WINNERS
Special Recognition (Entertainment industry)
Bose Ogulu, Sunday Are, and Efe Omorogbe – WINNERS
Special recognition (Talent)
D’Banj – WINNER
Hall of Fame
Angélique Kidjo – WINNER
Humanitarian Award of the Year
Davido – WINNER
