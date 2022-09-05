Headies full list: Wizkid, others wins at 2022 award

The Headies award is an annual Nigerian music award meant to celebrate Nigerian music artistes. The 2022 Headies is the 15th edition of the top Nigerian music award and was co-hosted by American actor and comedian, Anthony Anderson, and Nigerian actress, Osas Ighodaro, at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta, United States.

Since the award was introduced in 2007, this is the first time in its 15years journey that it will be held outside the country.

This year’s edition as expected was full of glamour and showcased the best of Afrobeats and Nigerian music culture to the world.

In this year’s awards, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Olamide and others all won big.

Here is the full list.

Rookie of the Year

Fave – WINNER

Best Recording of the Year

Celebrate Me – Patoranking – WINNER

Producer of the Year

Sarz – “Monalisa” (Lojay & Sarz) – WINNER

Songwriter of the Year

Adekunle Gold – “Sinner” – WINNER

Best R&B Single





“Essence” – Wizkid ft. Tems – WINNER

Best Rap Single

“Feeling” – Ladipoe ft. Bnxn – WINNER

Best Alternative Song

“Doings” – Flavour – WINNER

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

Waje – “Last Time” – WINNER

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

Oxlade – “Ojuju” – WINNER

Lyricist on the Roll

A-Q – “The Last Cypher” – WINNER

Best Music Video

“Champion” – (Fireboy DML ft. D Smoke) – Directed by TG Omori – WINNER

Best Collaboration

“Essence” – Wizkid ft. Tems – WINNER

Best Street-Hop Artist

Nektunez & Goya Menor – “Ameno Amapiano” – WINNER

Best Afrobeats Single of the Year

“Peru” – Fireboy DML – WINNER

Headies’ Viewer’s Choice

Ayra Starr – “Bloody Samaritan” – WINNER

Best West African Artist of the Year

Gyakie (Ghana) – WINNER

Best East African Artist of the Year

Diamond Platinumz (Tanzania) – WINNER

Best North African Artist of the Year

Latifa (Tunisia) – WINNER

Best Southern African Artist of the Year

Focalistic (South Africa) – WINNER

Best Central African Artist of the Year

Innoss’b (DR Congo) – WINNER

Best Afrobeats Album

Made In Lagos (Deluxe Edition) – Wizkid – WINNER

Best Reggae & Dancehall Album

Three – Patoranking – WINNER

Best R&B Album

If Orange Was A Place – Tems – WINNER

Best Alternative Album

Intermission – Ibejii – WINNER

Best Rap Album

Carpe Diem – Olamide – WINNER

Album of the Year

Made In Lagos (Deluxe Edition) – Wizkid – WINNER

Song of the Year

“Essence” – Wizkid ft. Tems – WINNER

Best Male Artist

Burna Boy – WINNER

Next Rated

Bnxn – WINNER

African Artist of the Year

Burna Boy (Nigeria) – WINNER

Digital Artiste of the year

Davido – WINNER

Best Inspirational Single

Cultural Praise vol 1 – Kcee & Okwesili Eze Group – WINNER

International special artiste recognition

Akon and Wyclef Jean -WINNERS

Special Recognition (Entertainment industry)

Bose Ogulu, Sunday Are, and Efe Omorogbe – WINNERS

Special recognition (Talent)

D’Banj – WINNER

Hall of Fame

Angélique Kidjo – WINNER

Humanitarian Award of the Year

Davido – WINNER

