The hapless Cross River widows

Editorial
By
Cross River widows N136bn for workers of moribund refineries, Lawyers’ rampage Of foreign airlines NEMA’s alert The Elegushi tragedy Nigeria’s Commonwealth Games OBJ’s National grid LASTMA’s excesses, Professor Akin Mabogunje Adieu, Professor Akin Mabogunje JAMB’s FG’s car gifts A sterling record, As debt servicing exceeds revenue, NSCDC’s alert The attack on the Brigade Tobi Amusan’s world record Payment of pensions Nigeria’s N4.2trn loss, The attack on Akwa, prison Still on voter, Fuel crisis again!, vote buying Nigeria’s basketball ban, States and UBEC’s unutilised, The collapsing Lagos, Worsening malaria scourge, Averting the ECOWAS/FAO, The Lagos okada ban WASSCE: Zamfara, Africa’s Maths champion Drug test for political, Beyond the deposition of Zamfara emirs, May Day That $50000 theft, NEF’s call for Buhari, Beyond the declaration, Rethinking the concept The vandalism of Abuja, Still on teenagers’ descent Political parties, E. A Adeboye, The invasion girls The rapid decline, Toxic fuel in circulation, Rivers and police trust, Police recruitment: PSC’s alarm on armed robbers, Gbajabiamila’s call for higher, Burkina Faso The huge cost, Yahaya Now that Twitter PHCN’s hidden N14.7bn, Why torment pensioners, corruption The Magodo infamy, As Eagles begin Road crashes: The loss of 14,773 Nigerians Year 2021 FG’s proposed higher taxes, MDAs Akinlabi The rise in cultism cases in schools, The Nembe oil spill, Customs mmiri Bandits’ takeover gas Unilorin Reps’ alarm on insecurity in FCT, Cyberbullying Maina: Banks’ complicity This climate of insecurity, Schools and delayed results, Customs’ move to impound private jets, Why state of emergency, FG’s bursary for education undergraduates, The call for border, Battling hard drugs, Still on Nigeria’s unending borrowing,killings rail travel Presidency’s condemnation of Yoruba, nurses NIMC debts El-Rufai’s lamentation, vaccination Where is Igboho associates, The obscene display, Nigeria’s Nairobi 2021 outing, Buhari’s concern over Jos killings, Nigerians and worsening conditions, status of Nigeria’s international airports, Tokyo and Nigeria, Surging Covid-19 and the absconding travellers, The stalled US arms , rise against killer herdsmen, Cholera again!, Officer Dairo’s gallantry, Secondary school students, The Zuma jail, Boko Haram’s killing spree, ACF’s alarm on youth, become engines of growth, Lawan’s economic doctrine, Two years of ninth, Two children , Twitter and Nigeria, Nigeria: Calming the storm, The planned population, Handling the security crisis , On contingent of youths, m, Nigeria as worst country, Ojo Pantami’s baggage, Yinka Odumakin Twitter Chibok girls, NEF’s verdict insecurity Ebonyi killings, The terrifying container crash, Kaduna’s frightening casualty, NAFDAC’s alarm on substandard, The crushed Onitsha, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala food policing service chiefs Escalating boundary clashes, The Executive Order on Covid-19 The one man, one gun proposal police Nigeria’s worsening position This NIN of stress, Museveni and hapless Ugandans transition herders Akeredolu Still on FG’s planned, the new electricity tariffA restructuring icon’s 50, Community policingChukwu at 70 lNIMC What’s the noise about, agenda sex party It’s Christmas 2020, The continuing victimization, Paolo Rossi, Maradona Olufon Lekki shooting, Labour Lessons from US election, rice clampdown border Balarabe Musa, #EndSARS shootings police The acrimonious VC selection, Buhari social media, The perennial menace, J.P. Clark, Ogbonnaya Lokoja tanker tragedy, Between Labour and FG, The killing of Sodje, Water Resources Bill, MDAs Edo/Ondo elections, The ordeal of Master Jamilu Aliyu, The attack on Borno governor, Indecorum at public hearings, The drama at NDDC, The case of Omolori, Probing NNPC, Oladipo Akinkugbe, Aso Rock shooting, woodberry, hushpuppi, Eagles’ AFCON qualifiers, CCT chairman’s shameful conduct, The Abuja drugged cookies vendor, BudgIT and corruption in the budget process

THE propensity of some unscrupulous and misguided Nigerians for violence and the waning respect for the sanctity of human life in the country are really disturbing. Over the flimsiest of excuses, it is common to see or hear of hapless citizens being tortured, maimed and/or killed extra-judicially. If it is not over differences in religious beliefs, ethnic and economic issues or varying political persuasions, it could be because of mere superstition like  the instant case of torturing and killing of two old widows over allegations of  witchcraft in  Ebbaken community in Boje, Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State. The two aged widows, Mrs Martina Osom and Mrs Rose Akom,  were accused of initiating a member of the community into witchcraft. And for this unestablished allegation, they were tied  up in the rain and beaten for a whole day.

Allegations of witchcraft and unlawful/bizarre punishment of the accused are not alien to Cross River State and its neighbour, Akwa Ibom State. Indeed, this variant of allegation that largely borders on superstition has ruled and ruined Cross River for ages. Many Nigerians cannot forget in a hurry the gory picture of a young malnourished child rescued by a white woman in the state years ago. The child had been accused of witchcraft and left to die of starvation. Is Cross River an ungoverned space? Are there no security agencies in the state? How did the perpetrators of this ugly incident have a field day  without  state intervention?  How and why should non-state actors be allowed to impose their own version of justice that culminated in capital punishment for the two aged widows over allegations of witchcraft that carries a sentence of two years’ jail term under the extant laws?  Is it not evident that a  regime of impunity has provided an incentive for the perpetrators to continue to indulge in this dastardly act?

And more significantly,  the fact that the accusers of  the hapless widows also doubled as the jury that pronounced and administered the uncivilised punishment that led to the unlawful killing of the women after a whole day’s torture in the rains should be a cause for concern for the government and all Nigerians regarding the dangerous proclivity for some people to take the law into their own hands. The persistence of mob and irrational justice in the land in spite of the assumed presence of government is really frightening.

It bears stressing that it is one of the cardinal duties of  the government to assure and guarantee ordered human existence and living on the basis of due processes of regulations and laws and devoid of arbitrary usurpation of power by any segment of the society. However, the treatment meted out to the two widows is a  testament to the literal victory of the rule of the mob over the rule of law.  When people continue to act outside of accepted rules and norms with impunity, it can only mean that there is  a breakdown of law and order, and that is the most crucial condition for a slide into anarchy. Unfortunately, this is apparently the setting in Cross River State where there has been a persistence of barbaric actions against those tagged  as witches and wizards. Sadly, there are many recorded instances of such specious allegations of witchcraft which in any modern society is seen as a contraption in the minds of some people because it is never something that can be easily proved or demonstrated logically for others.

Without doubt, there is a custom and cultural background to  this recurring savagery against people accused of witchcraft in many communities in Cross River State. And it is  time such culture and belief system  yielded ground to modernity and the rule of law. No decent society  permits  a descent into a mindless orgy of mob action  on the basis of such unprovable allegations without the government standing up in a strong manner to decisively punish the deviation. The state must strongly discourage the proclivity for self-help by ensuring that breaches of the laws and citizens’ rights are curtailed and the offenders punished according to the law.

To be sure, the law is capable of redressing the offence of witchcraft as provided for in sections 216 and 210 of the criminal and penal codes respectively.  However, individuals are not guilty based on mere accusation of being witches as it is commonplace in Cross River State in particular, and Nigeria in general. They must by their statements or actions admit to having powers of witchcraft. In other words,  self-confession is crucial to establishing an accusation of witchcraft under the extant laws, and it is the law and not the mob that punishes offenders. The government is, therefore, enjoined to sit up and apprehend this descent into anarchy in Cross River State and use the current episode to put a firm stop to the slide. Specifically, those responsible for the death of the two aged widows should be fished out and adequately punished, with the punishment receiving adequate publicity, so that all would learn not to continue to indulge in or allow the perpetration of mob punishment and justice in any part of Nigeria again.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More