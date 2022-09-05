Ban on movement of cattle in Anambra will affect our existence, Miyetti Allah begs Soludo

The leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MCBAN), South East zone, has appealed to Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, not to enforce the ban on the movement of cattle by foot in the state.

The association says if enforced eventually, it would affect its members’ source of survival in the state.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that Governor Soludo, during a meeting with members of Anambra State Cattle Menace Committee at the Government House, Awka, last weekend, banned the movement of cattle on foot in every part of the state.

Addressing the committee, Soludo, said the ban was in compliance with the 2021 anti-open grazing law of the state, adding that enforcement would begin from September 2022.

According to him, now that we have a law banning open grazing, law enforcement agents have been directed to implement it.

“Though the law has been in existence since almost one year ago, cattle rearers keep parading certain areas in the state in contravention to the law,” Soludo said.

He added that his administration would ensure the implementation of the law by September.

He applauded members of the Anambra State Cattle Menace Committee for their devotion to duty, saying that the Anambra people have largely lived in harmony with herdsmen, but the herdsmen must conduct their businesses within the ambit of extant laws.

It was also gathered that former governor of the state, Willie Obiano had assented to the Cattle and Other Livestock Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Bill of Anambra State in 2021, but failed to enforce the ban.

Reacting further to the development during their meeting held in Awka, on Monday, the leader of the association in the South-east zone, Gidado Siddiki, begged the governor to suspend the implementation at the moment to enable them to educate their members more on how to go about it.

“Majority of us (Fulanis), don’t know any business more than the rearing of cattle in this world. Some of us were born and bred in the business of rearing cattle in Anambra state. We have no other place to go.

“The herders are aware that the state governor has flagged off a massive tree planting exercise in the 181 communities as part of measures to control the spread of gully erosion in the state, and as law-abiding citizens, we have cautioned all our members and equally urged them to protect the trees in their various host communities.

“Our members have remained committed to peaceful coexistence with their host communities in the state and the South-east geopolitical zone at large.

“We, therefore, called on concern stakeholders including the media to help us beg the governor, if possible, to revise his decision on the ban,” Siddiki added.