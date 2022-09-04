Indefinite Strike: ASUU sets up ‘rapid response committee’ to tackle ‘media war’

The Academic Staff Union of Universities ( ASUU) has set up a seven-man rapid response committee charged with the responsibility of responding immediately to propaganda and media war leveled against the Union amid the prolonged strike.

This is coming a few days after the body extended indefinitely its over six months strike which began on February 14, 2022 over the inability of the Federal Government to meet its demands

In a statement dated September 1, 2022, and signed by the National President of the union, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, the Union said the body is at a critical stage of its struggle and constituting the committee is crucial to the success of their struggle.

According to the statement, the union lamented that there has been much media propaganda aimed at sabotaging the efforts of the union and misinforming the public, hence the need to constitute a committee that will immediately respond to publication, interviews, and opinions that may be against the interest of the union.

The committee is made up of four professors and three PhD holders. They are Prof Ade Adejumo (LAUTECH) as the convener, Prof Joseph A. Ushie (UNIUYO) as a member, Prof Abdulgafar Amoka (ABU) as a member, Dr Adelaja Odukoya (UNILAG) as a member, Dr Taiwo Obateru (UNIJOS) as a member, Dr Otu Otu Akanu (AE- FUNAI) as a member and Prof. Victor Igbum (BSU) as secretary.

The statement which was titled ‘constitution of rapid response committee’ read:

“The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is at a very critical stage of its struggle toward the survival of Public universities in Nigeria. It has been observed that a lot of media propaganda to misinform and malign the union is ongoing. The union appreciates your efforts in responding to this media war.

“The trustees and principal officer of the union decided to constitute a rapid response committee to immediately respond to various media publications, opinions, interviews e.t.c that may be against the interest of the union.”