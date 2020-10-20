EndSARS protest: Gov Lalong declares 24hrs curfew

As hoodlums hijacked #EndSARS protest in Plateau State, Governor Simon Lalong has imposed twenty-four hours curfew in Jos the state capital and its environs.

The Governor in a state broadcast to the state on Tuesday said it was rather unfortunate that in the past few days, the #ENDSARS protests which began as peacefully have gradually degenerated to the situation where hoodlums have attacked and molested innocent citizens who are going about their normal businesses.

According to him, the development took a new turn on Tuesday 20th October 2020 when the protests led to the destruction of properties, cars and looting of business premises along the Ahmadu Bello way as well as the burning of a place of worship along Gyero Road in Bukuru in addition to three deaths have been recorded.

“Based on this scenario, I summoned an emergency Security Council Meeting to evaluate the situation and take decisive actions to stop the further escalation. Having received a briefing from security agencies and after a careful assessment of the situation, Government is left with no choice than to impose a curfew to stop further loss of lives and properties.

“Accordingly, I have directed the imposition of a 24-hour curfew in Jos South and Jos North Local Government Areas with effect from 8:00 pm today Tuesday, October 20, 2020, till further notice. By this directive, all forms of protests are hereby banned in the two Local Governments Areas of Jos North and Jos South”

He further directed that all public and private businesses are to shutdown activities immediately while parents were strongly advised to rein in their children, youth and wards to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

He pointed out that security agencies have been directed to ensure that the curfew is enforced as defaulters will be arrested and prosecuted.

The governor reiterated the resolve of his administration is working assiduously to maintain the peace that the people of the State have laboured hard to build over the years and called on the protesters to pursue the path of constructive engagement and dialogue since the Government has started implementing their demands.