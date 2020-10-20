Stock market rises marginally by 0.03 per cent

Trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) was slightly positive, on Tuesday, as the local bourse index rose marginally by 0.03 per cent amid renewed bullish activity.

Thus, the All-Share Index notched a marginal gain but closed flat at 28,665.82 points. Accordingly, Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date gains were also flat at 6.8 per cent.

Market sentiment, as measured by the market breadth, was also positive as 23 tickers gained, as against 17 losers. International Breweries topped the gainers’ list having appreciated by 9.9 per cent to close at N6.44 kobo per share followed by United Capital whose share price gained 8.2 per cent. On the other side, Regal Insurance Cornerstone Insurance recorded the largest losses of the day, depreciating by 8.3 per cent and 4.8 per cent respectively.

Despite the severity of the protest and curfew placed by Lagos state, the NSE Consumer Goods index still gained 1.86 per cent as stocks such as Nigerian Breweries, International Breweries and UACN closed higher with respective prices rise by 4.67 per cent, 9.39 per cent and 1.49 per cent.

On the flip side, the NSE Banking, NSE Insurance, NSE Oil/Gas and NSE Industrial indices moderated by 1.02 per cent, 1.17 per cent, 0.89 per cent and 0.17 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, market activity was mixed as the total volume of stocks traded rose by 3.48 per cent to 297.31 million unit; however, the value of stocks traded fell by 13.88 per cent to N2.9 billion.

United Bank for Africa was the toast of investor as the most traded stock by volume at 72.43 million units, while Zenith Bank was the most traded stock by value at N568.21 million.