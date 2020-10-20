24 hours curfew: Foreign airlines cancel flights into Lagos airport

Following the announcement of a 24-hour curfew imposed on Lagos State by the government to prevent the ongoing #EndSARS protests from deteriorating, many foreign airlines have cancelled their flights for today.

America’s Delta Airlines was the first to abort it’s flight to Lagos airport by returning with the Nigerian Lagos bound passengers back to New York because of the curfew.

Delta, in its advisory, said flight DL248 ATLLOS for October 19, 2020, scheduled to arrive Lagos on Tuesday, Oct 20, 2020, will not operate due to the 24-hour curfew imposed by the Lagos State Government.

According to the airline, “Consequently, Flight DL249 LOSATL scheduled to operate today October 20, 2020, has also been cancelled. Further details on flight operations will be duly communicated. We truly regret any inconvenience. Please do not hesitate to contact us via – 08105806366, 09086772849, 08051162067 & 07010999897.”

British Airways has however informed its trade partners that its flights in and out of Nigeria would operate as scheduled, saying that they would inform them of changes if any.

But Africa World Airlines (AWA) said l: “due to “curfew in Lagos, tonight, we will cancel flights for October 20 and October 21, 2020”.

The airline said that it would be monitoring the situation and will be updating everyone.

For Kenya Airways: “We regret to inform you that KQ533 scheduled to depart 21/Oct/2020 from LOS – NBO has been cancelled due to the 24Hrs curfew imposed by the Lagos State Government.

Kenya Airways in a statement said it was planning to send out another communication with regards re-protection and flight operations for the affected guests as soon as they have an update.

The airline apologised for any inconveniences suffered by their clients and hoped for the speedy resolution of the crisis.

“We implore you to communicate with your guests as soon as you can. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State had earlier announced that only “essential service providers and first responders” would be allowed on the street from 4 pm (1500GMT).