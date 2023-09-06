RECENT studies underscore the undeniable link between employee happiness and productivity. The practice of granting employees access to a portion of their monthly earnings for immediate needs has emerged as a game-changer in enhancing job satisfaction and, consequently, boosting overall efficiency. A poignant memory from my time as a Nigerian doctor remains etched in my mind. Witnessing the struggles of blue-collar workers who couldn’t afford life-saving medications due to financial constraints was a stark reality. Often, they had to wait until payday to access funds, an ordeal that could prove fatal. As doctors, we often stepped in, digging into our own pockets to secure medications. Shockingly, a decade later, the situation remains largely unaltered. The financial exclusion faced by many blue-collar workers continues, perpetuating a cycle of vulnerability. Described as individuals engaged in manual labour without extensive skills, blue-collar workers play a pivotal role in the African economy. Regrettably, they have long been sidelined, particularly regarding financial inclusion. Many of them grapple with inadequate employer benefits, leading to profound financial insecurity.

The absence of emergency funds drives them towards predatory lending and loan sharks, resulting in an unending debt cycle. External economic shocks further aggravate such financial instability, ultimately hindering productivity. Globally, workplace well-being has garnered significant attention due to its correlation with accident rates, turnover intentions, absenteeism, and overall productivity. Reiterating the proven correlation, contented employees invariably translate into more industrious ones. Granting workers access to a portion of their earnings to address immediate needs can directly impact job satisfaction and, hence, amplify the overall output. SeamlessHR stands at the forefront of this transformative movement, introducing an innovative technology product boasting an Earned Wage Access solution tailored for African blue-collar workers. Currently operational in Nigeria and Kenya, this groundbreaking platform named Breeze Payer seeks to bridge the gap in catering to the often-neglected needs of blue-collar workers, ushering in lasting change to this segment of the African workforce.

In partnership with the esteemed Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, we extend a lifeline to blue-collar employees, offering them access to a portion of their earned wages. This timely financial relief not only eases emergency situations but also ignites renewed vigour, ultimately invigorating motivation and amplifying overall productivity. Engineered atop cutting-edge cloud technology, our platform guarantees instantaneous financial wellness for blue-collar workers. The system intuitively calculates worked hours, granting employees access to their earnings corresponding to their days on the job. Breeze Payer, far from being a conventional loan or credit facility hinging on employment as collateral, is a direct means for employees to access their rightful wages earned within the pay period. Additionally, our comprehensive technology tool for tracking time and attendance complements this groundbreaking solution.

By offering blue-collar workers the ability to access their hard-earned wages in real-time, we empower them to convert their aspirations into tangible realities, paving the way for a more fulfilling life. SeamlessHR remains committed to uplifting our continent’s workforce by fortifying its businesses through the power of digital transformation. Our mission centres on harnessing technology to champion the most vital resource—our workforce—across the African landscape.

Dr Okeleji is the CEO and Co-Founder of SeamlessHR

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE