Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, populalry called CeeC, has revealed the amount housemates are being paid weekly to be on the reality show.

CeeC disclosed this while chatting with fellow housemates on Saturday.

According to her, housemates are being paid N300,000 weekly to be on the show.

CeeC said, “The N300,000 [we are being paid] every week, I think by now it should be…”

Neo inferred: “That is N2 million already na.”

CeeC added: “By now abi? Omo, we don try.”

Meanwhile, evicted BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Tolani Shobajo, aka Tolanibaj, has fired back at Nigerians on social media who are criticizing her over her conduct while in Big Brother’s house.

The reality star made the clap back in a post on her X (formerly Twitter) account.

It be recalled that Tolanibaj had, on several occasions, fought with her fellow female housemates over her romantic interest with Neo.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan





One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

How I broke record, made history at Russian varsity —Somadila Igboanugo, First Class medicine graduate

Somadila Igboanugo is a medical graduate and a blogger. She recently graduated with a First Class with…

Bride slumps, dies on wedding day in Oyo

A bride, identified as Rebecca Oyedotun, slumped and died on her wedding day in…

Pastor commits suicide over failed love in Nnewi

A man identified as Prosper Obum Igboke, a pastor of a pentecostal church, has committed suicide in…

Cartels, cabals working against success of Power sector, but… — Adelabu

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has disclosed that there is overbearing influence of cartels and cabals in…

I want to start having babies, don’t want to play football forever — Super Falcons Star

Super Falcons forward, Francisca Ordega, has hinted at a possible quit from professional football before…