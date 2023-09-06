While it can be embarrassing, smelly shoes are not a strange problem especially for those that sweat a lot on their foot; the odor comes from body soil and bacteria that accumulate in the shoes but the situation is not irredeemable and you don’t need to toss your shoes out.

A foot is said to have has about 250,000 sweat glands, more per square inch than anywhere else on the body and while sweat doesn’t smell, damp, unventilated shoes are the perfect environment for bacterial and fungal growth and bacteria produce organic acid waste that smells badly; even with great foot hygiene, bacteria lingers in the shoes leaving them smelly.

There are basic steps for regular shoe care that can stop shoes from smelling and extend shoe life; the first step is to clean your shoes from time to time to both prevent and remove odors.

The following steps are effective in chasing shoe odour:

Make odour absorbers: Mix together a half cup of baking soda and a half cup of cornstarch, pour the mixture into two white cotton socks, evenly divided between the two, then use a twist tie or knot the socks to close them. Place the socks in your shoes and allow them to sit at least overnight; each month, empty the mixture, wash the socks, and refill them with a fresh mixture.

For smelly sandals, place the shoes and baking soda-filled socks in a large sealable plastic bag for 24 hours.

Use vinegar to neutralize bacteria: Mix distilled white vinegar and water in a spray bottle.

Spritz the inside of your shoes with the mixture after every use; avoid spraying the mixture on the outside of the shoes as the vinegar could cause discoloration on some materials. Place the shoes in a well-ventilated spot to dry.

Wash your shoes: Most fabric athletic shoes can be washed by hand or in the washer.

Remove shoelaces and insoles: Use an enzyme-based laundry detergent or a laundry sanitiser to kill bacteria, and cool water. Place the shoes in a mesh laundry bag and put them in the washer on the gentle cycle. Wash the shoelaces and insoles by hand or replace them with new ones.





Allow the shoes to air dry completely before wearing them.

Sanitise non-washable shoes with a solution of water and pine oil or phenolic disinfectant; gently scrub the interior of the shoes, allow to air dry for at least 24 hours in a well-ventilated space.

Allow the shoes to dry completely before wearing them again.

Open shoes as much as possible. Place in direct sunlight for two to three hours.

Practise good foot hygiene; wash between your toes and dry your feet thoroughly.

Treat athlete’s foot with anti-fungal products.

Wear socks only once, then wash them.

Allow shoes to dry completely between each wearing.

If possible, rotate shoes so you are not wearing the same pair every day.

Wash insoles frequently or replace them often.

