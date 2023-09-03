A female goat (nanny) has reportedly delivered a half-human, half-goat (kid) at the Adigun-Oke community in the Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state.

The Tribune gathered that the incident happened last Wednesday evening as people rushed to catch a glimpse of the shocking discovery in the backyard of the house where the goat was delivered.

According to the wife of the owner of the female goat, Aishat Umar, who spoke in Hausa, the female goat actually gave birth to two kids, saying that one was a complete goat while the other was in human form, except for the ears and the hands.

Also speaking on the incident, one of the community leaders in Adigun-Oke village, Pa James Adeoye, said that people were just seen rushing to see the astounding discovery, adding that one of the creatures has hair all over the body just like a goat, while the second looks exactly like a human being, without hair but with teeth like a human being.

It was also gathered that the kid, who looked like a human, died just after it was delivered and was immediately buried by the owner, Umar, when he returned from his farm, while the nanny goat was busy taking care of the other kid.

The community leader, who said that the nanny goat had produced kids before the incident, added that it had never given birth to such a creature and that the people had never witnessed a human being mating with a goat that could lead to such an astonishing incident.

One of the residents of the area, Mr Lukman Onaade, said that the incident was surprising to every villager, as well as people from neighbouring communities, who, he said, thronged the Adigun-Oke community to witness the incident.

He said that those who had never known or visited the Adigun-Oke community before had come to the village since the incident happened to confirm whether it was true that a goat could give birth to a human being.

The nanny goat and the kid are still alive, while the one in human form has died and been buried.

