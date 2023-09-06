With the high spate of climate change globally and its negative impact on the planet, two Nigerians, Yewande and Fela Akinse, have developed a technology driven search engine called PAP.EARTH that removes CO2. The search engine is a revolutionary concept that enables users to be part of the solution to climate change with every single search conducted online.

The search engine, pap.earth works just like Google or any other search engine, however, the key differentiator is that pap.earth is an eco search engine which removes CO2 by investing its profits into funding unknown and underfunded climate impact projects around the world.

Pap. earth is a groundbreaking technological solution to environmental challenges that have become the world’s most pressing problem. The app is a search engine that removes C02 from the atmosphere with every search conducted by users. Pap.earth is a cutting-edge technology with environmental consciousness at the center of its innovation. It enables users globally to make tangible impact in the fight against the negative consequences of climate change. When users conduct online searches on the app, they positively participate in the removal of carbon dioxide with a single click and take a step towards a cleaner and healthier planet.

Explaining how the app works, Yewande, a Cofounder at pap.earth said that “each search on pap.earth generates a coin. When users accumulate these coins, they can be donated to featured climate impact projects on pap.earth for possible funding or such coins can be redeemed at our partner stores to earn rewards in form of discounts.

“Pap.Earth as an eco search engine removes CO2 by investing directly in climate impact projects which have the potential to remove at least one ton of CO2 yearly. Every user gets a reward while using the search engine through gamification which is a reward system where users earn rewards from our partner stores where they can receive gift cards or discounts,” she explained.

Yewande stated further that though she studied law at the university, her profound concern and interest in creating innovative solutions to combat the challenges of climate change has been the driving force for her unwavering dedication, advocacy and leading the way to sustainable environment awareness.

“My educational background in law could have made me tow a traditional legal career path but my passion for the environment and innovative solutions to the global challenges of climate change and environmental sustainability, have transformed me to an environmental advocate and social entrepreneur, who always thinks proactively on how to solve our planet’s challenges. Therefore, as the planet grapples with the devastating impacts of climate change, Pap.earth leads the battle to combat these negative impacts. The app tackles the urgent need to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and transforms every search query into a potent act of carbon removal” Yewande said.

Fela Akinse, the co-founder and Chief Scientist of pap.earth, who has a solid academic background in Environmental Toxicology and Pollution Management, up to the Masters Degree level and is an inventive genius, award winning entrepreneur and environmental advocate, said he developed the Pap.earth search engine with a noble mission to remove CO2 from the planet, adding that “we have to use our unique ability to bridge the gap between scientific expertise and public understanding, to empower countless individuals to take meaningful actions towards a greener and sustainable environment for humanity. This is exactly what the AI-driven Pap.earth is all about”

Yewande and Fela believe that in a world fraught with daunting environmental challenges, Pap.earth stands as a beacon of hope.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE