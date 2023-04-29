I am 45 years of age. I want to know if I can still be eating eggs at my age.

Dimeji (by SMS)

Firstly, it’s important to note that eggs are an excellent source of protein, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. They are nutritious food that can provide you with many health benefits. They can be consumed at any age. However, as with any food, it’s important to consume them in moderation and balance them with other foods in your diet. Nutritionists advise that while eggs are a healthy food, it’s important to eat them in moderation and balance them with other foods.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE