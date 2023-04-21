THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed all candidates sitting at the 2023 main Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to print their examination notification slip from Thursday, 20th April.

The directive was contained in a statement by Friday in Abuja by the Spokesperson of the Board, Dr Fabian Benjamin.

According to him, the notification slip would contain their examination centre, time of examination, date of examination and other essential details necessary for taking the 2023 UTME, which commences from Tuesday, 25th April, 2023.

“All candidates taking the 2023 UTME are expected to print their examination notification slips on or before Monday, 24th April, 2023, by visiting https://www.jamb.gov.ng, click on “2023 UTME SLIP PRINTING” on the menu bar to know the time and venue of their examination.

“Candidates are to note that the information featured on the slip would enable them to easily locate their centres before the examination. Candidates are also enjoined to locate their centres before the day of their examination so as not to arrive late at the examination centre.

“The Board enjoins candidates to note that the commencement time for their examination time as contained in their notification slips, is sacrosanct,” Benjamin said.

He warned candidates against going into the examination halls with prohibited items such as wristwatches, calculators, flash drives, phones, among others.

He restated the Board’s zero tolerance for examination malpractice and urged candidates to refrain from any ignoble act or conduct during the examination.