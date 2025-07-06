Tragedy as Navy boat capsizes after free medical outreach in Delta

…six bodies recovered, three still missing

A tragic gunboat mishap has claimed the lives of six personnel attached to the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Delta, who had earlier defied heavy rains to deliver a free medical outreach in Okerenkoko, Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The unfortunate Navy boat mishap occurred on Thursday evening, shortly after the team had concluded the first day of a two-day humanitarian exercise in the riverside community.

Our correspondent, who accompanied the naval medical team from Warri Naval Base on Thursday morning for the two-day free health rhapsody, gathered that at about 7:45 pm the same day, the naval gunboat—EPENAL Gunboat DE 24 — capsized at position LAT 05° 36.408’N / LONG 005° 11.982’E, directly in front of Chevron Nigeria Ltd (CNL).

The vessel was reportedly conveying 15 people — nine serving Navy personnel and six civilians, including NYSC members—from Forward Operating Base (FOB) Escravos to their hotel accommodation in Arunton community when it sank.

It was gathered that the Nigerian Navy’s swift search and rescue team recovered 12 individuals from the waters, who were rushed to the CNL clinic.

Tragically, six, out of whom three are serving naval personnel and three are civilians, were confirmed dead by the attending Chief Medical Officer on duty.

As of Friday morning, divers had recovered the bodies of the following victims: Commander JO Eidangbe, Petty Officer Abolarinwa, Ordinary Seaman Tena, Miss Chinenye (National Youth Service Corps member), Miss Dorcas (NYSC member) and Master Destiny (boat driver).

Three persons: Lieutenant DK Nehemiah, Sub-Lieutenant Kwala, and Miss Uche (another corps member)—remained missing as of the time of filing this report, with rescue efforts still ongoing.

The Commander of the NNS, Delta, Commodore Abdulazeez Zubairu, has yet to issue an official statement on the tragedy.

The naval medical team had earlier, on Thursday, been received warmly at Okerenkoko community hall, Gbaramatu Kingdom, where the Commander of NNS Delta, Commodore Abdulazeez Zubairu (represented by Navy Captain Ayi Archibong, Executive Officer NNS Delta), had reaffirmed the Navy’s commitment to national security and community engagement.

“The Nigerian Navy has the constitutional responsibility to ensure security across the country’s maritime environment. To fulfil this mandate, the Navy engages in Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) activities aimed at building strong and positive relationships with the public,” Commodore Zubairu had noted.

The free medical outreach—held in collaboration with EMT Foundation—was part of the Navy’s non-kinetic strategy under Operation Delta Sanity II, as directed by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla.

It aimed to deliver essential healthcare to remote communities in Delta’s creeks, many of whom are cut off from regular medical services.

“The Medical Rhapsody brings healthcare closer to our host communities, which are critical allies in combating insecurity,” Zubairu stated.

Scores of residents from Okerenkoko and surrounding communities turned up in the rain to benefit from the exercise, which offered check-ups, treatments, prescriptions, and health counselling — all free of charge.

Pastor Christmas Ikare James, Assistant Secretary of the Okerenkoko community, had described the initiative as historic and timely.

“We’re deeply grateful to the Navy. At a time like this when basic healthcare is beyond the reach of many, this outreach means a lot to our people,” he said.

While the outreach was concluded on Friday in spite of the tragedy, the mood across the creek communities has turned sombre as the Navy and community mourn the loss of gallant officers and civilians who died in the line of service.

Details later…

