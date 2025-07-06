Costco recalls popular items, wants customers to act fast

Costco shoppers are being asked to check their homes after several product recalls were announced this week. The recalls cover a range of items, including air conditioners, fitness equipment, power banks, and tires.

One of the more pressing recalls involves Danby U-shaped window air conditioners sold between June 10, 2021, and February 2, 2022. Midea America Corp., the supplier, says a design issue allows water to build up inside the units, which can lead to mold growth.

This is especially important to note during the summer months when these units are more likely to be in use. Mold exposure can lead to breathing problems and infections. The affected model is labeled DAC080B6IWDB-6. Costco is offering either a full refund or a free repair kit, depending on the model.

Another recall involves BowFlex 552 adjustable dumbbells. The manufacturer, Johnson Health Tech Trading, issued a voluntary recall after reports that the weight plates could fall off during use. Customers are being told to stop using the product and return it to Costco for a full refund.

Anker has also recalled some of its Model A1257 power banks due to concerns about battery safety. While the company says the risk is low, it’s offering replacements for customers who provide proof of purchase.

In a separate notice, Michelin recalled specific Agilis CrossClimate C-Metric tires in size 185/60R15C. The tires may not meet safety standards, and there’s a risk the tread rubber could detach, which increases the chance of a crash. Affected customers are being asked to visit a Michelin retailer for a free replacement.

Each of these recalls poses a different safety risk—from mold and battery issues to possible physical injury—making it important to act quickly.

Costco members who own any of these products should stop using them right away and follow the instructions provided for a refund or replacement.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE