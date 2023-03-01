Alphonsus Agborh | Asaba

Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta State has received pat on the back for the construction of an ultramodern legislative complex with state-of-the-art facilities.

The commendation came from the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu at a press conference addressed by the council chairman, Dr. Obi Kelvin Ezenyili, while presenting his scorecard since assuming office in 2021.

Ezenyili had earlier conducted newsmen round the complex and other projects executed by his administration.

According to Aniagwu, the chairman had truly interpreted and reproduced the urban renewal concept of the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, who on March 8, 2021, at the inauguration of chairmen across the 25 local government areas, charged them to focus on urban renewal initiatives of the state government.

“The council chairman has demonstrated capacity in delivering on the people’s mandate and the state government’s mandate as the headquarters of the state capital.

“As you were sworn in on March 8, 2021, the governor charged all of you chairmen to focus on urban renewal initiatives of the state government in developing your councils. As a person, you proceeded to complement that urban renewal drive of the state government, and the result is what we have come to witness today.

“You have delivered and indeed, you have given vent to that directive of the governor. This project (Legislative complex) you have unveiled today is a peer review mechanism for other of your colleagues to emulate in doing what the governor had asked them to do,” Aniagwu said.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists in the state, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu commended the council boss for demonstrating commitment and capacity in delivering such a massive people-oriented project.

Also, chairman of the Delta State chapter of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Mr Emeka Bidokwu, revealed that body had closely monitored activities of Oshimili South for over one year and concluded that Ezenyili had done excellently well to deserve a vote of confidence.





Earlier, Ezenyili said his achievements include , (aside the legislative complex), renovation of the executive complex with sophisticated furnishings and appliances, installation of close circuit television, purchase of 500KVA generator, introduction of automated system for local government identification process and engagement of over 249 youths as environmental Marshalls to enforce compliance on extant laws among others.

The chairman disclosed the plan to construct a standard motor park at Koka area of the state capital.

He appealed to residents of Asaba to cooperate with the council in maintaining a high standard of environmental sanitation by registering with relevant evacuators of wastes

