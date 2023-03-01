“You voted for a better Nigeria,” an elated Bola Tinubu declared an hour after he was declared the President-Elect of Nigeria by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday morning.

The former Lagos State Governor and presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) also thanked all those who participated in the February 25 election with particular mention of ‘Articulated’, ‘Obidients’, ‘Batified’ and ‘Kwankwasiyya’ supporters for their patriotism.

Full speech below:

I am profoundly humbled that you have elected me to serve as the 16th president of Nigeria. This is a shiny moment of any man and affirmation of our democratic existence. From my heart, I truly say thank you.

Doing cultural greetings will not be able to capture his gratitude. He says he wishes everyone well. Whether you are a position holder or not.

Ibrahim Masari from Katsina is a trustworthy person. A leader, dependable and honest human being.

Whether you are Batified or articulated, Obedient, or Kwanhasia, you voted for a better Nigeria. You decided to place your trust in the democratic vision of a Nigeria funded on a shared basis. Renewed hope has dawned and landed in Nigeria.

I represent and I promise, and with your support, I know that promise will be fulfilled.

I commend INEC for running a credible election, no matter what anyone says.

The lapses that were reported were relatively few in number and irrelevant. With each cycle of elections, we steadily perfect the process of our democratic existence.

We should be proud of this.

Don’t jolt that because you did not win the election.

Be helpful to our integrity, Character and reputation

We have created the biggest democracy as Nigerians.

I thank President for supporting my campaign. He is indeed a true Patriot. I must thank his wife and his entire family for being committed, patriotic, loyal and firm.

I also thank my running mate and vice President-elect- Senator Kashim Shettima, who is also a former governor, who is also from Borno and a strong pillar of support.

I remember Faleke, an elder and committed and dependable.

To the progressive Governors of the party and the party leadership and loyal members, you have the opportunity to betray your party, in spite of the cashless policy, some of you still owe party agents. But despite this, you delivered victory to your Party. There is no way I can ever intentionally let you down. I owe you a debt of gratitude to the entire women’s campaign organisations who polled the highest number of voters.

He officially accepts to be the servant of the country and not the leader. To work and make Nigeria a great country. I take this opportunity to appeal to my fellow contestants to team up together. It is the only nation we have and only one country that we must build together and we must work together to put broken pieces together.

We must not act like an orchestra that has no direction from a conductor. We have elected a conductor, as the President-Elect. Let’s collaborate to make a symphony of progress. We have what it takes and what is needed-knowledge, creativity, the mind, determination. We are the same country performing wonders in other countries, we can do it here. I promise I will work with you to make Nigeria a destination for returning home to contribute to the great country of Nigeria.

The Youths, I hear you loud and clear, whatever the course, we are going to chart the path together. We are going to embark on this journey together, united. No one is too small to be creative. Insha Allah.

We will work together and I will pay undivided attention to your education. We will be creative and provide credits and education loans. Four years course will be four years course and no more strike. Your universities will have the autonomy to upgrade your syllabuses. I know where it pains. And believe me, you will see the reward of your election.