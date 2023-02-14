Laolu Afolabi

Governors and ministers from the South-West of Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, and Ekiti, including the immediate past governor of Osun State, Alhaji Isiaka Oyetola, will grace the rescheduled presidential rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) holding at the historic Mapo Hall on Thursday, 16th February 2023.

The southern governors will be joined by their counterparts from Kano, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje; Kaduna, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai; Imo, Hope Uzodinma; Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule; Niger, Abubakar Sani Bello, and others at the rally where the presidential candidate of the party, Senator Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, will unfold their plans and programmes for Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

Ministers from the South-West, Babatunde Fashola, Works, and Housing; Niyi Adebayo, Trade, Industry, and Investment; Olorunnimbe Mamora, Science and Technology; Olamilekan Adegbite, Mines and Solid Mineral; Ademola Adegoroye, Transportation; Rauf Aregbesola, Interior and the host minister, Sunday Dare, Youth, and Sports are also expected at the rally.

The party’s national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, will lead members of the National Working Committee (NWC) and other top chieftains of the party across Nigeria to the rally.

A statement by the chairman, media, and publicity committee of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Oyo State, Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, said the national headquarters of the party and the presidential campaign council place high importance on Oyo State and are desirous of a pacesetting campaign rally in the state with the attendance of all the bigwigs from South West and beyond.

According to Olaosebikan, the state coordinator for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Teslim Folarin, and the Director General for the APC campaigns in Oyo State, Dr Isiaka Kolawole, are leaving no stone unturned toward making the rally a success.

The statement said Tinubu and Shettima would be received on arrival at the Alakia airport by the governors, ministers, and other top dignitaries led by the gubernatorial candidate for Oyo State, Senator Folarin, from where they would proceed to the palace of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun.

It added that the campaign motorcade would make a brief stop at Idi Ape to commence a colorful procession to Mapo for the main event.

“Music maestro King Wasiu Ayinde K1 will lead the sensational Fuji Merenge, Rasheed Ayinde, and other top musicians to serenade at the rally,” it added.