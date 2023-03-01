‘Suyi Ayodele | Benin

The people of Evbuorokho community in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State have apologised to the state government over their disruption of construction of Ajoki-Ikpako road project.

The state government, it will be recalled, had recently threatened to treat some community members as criminals for nearly forcing the handling the construction project company, Raycon Construction Company (RCC), to shut down when they seized its earth equipment while demanding compensation for damaged crops.

RCC is handling the ongoing 16.7 km Ajoki-Ikpako road project.

It took the intervention of the leadership of Obateru community, a neighbouring village, to release the seized caterpillar back to RCC.

But the leadership of Evbuorokho in a press statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune in Benin City, tendered an unreserved apology to the state government and disassociated the community from the incident.

The statement endorsed by the Odionwere (Village Head), Mr Obabueki Obabueki and Okaghele (Youth leader), Mr Newton Aigbongiaba noted that the offenders had been identified and admonished over their actions.

The statement reads: “The leadership of Evbuorokho hereby expresses its unreserved apology to the state government on the embarrassment the vexed action of some farmers in the community may have caused the state government.

“We are using this medium to reaffirm the community’s support for the ongoing Ajoki-Ikpako road project.

“And to state categorically that the actions of the farmers had been condemned by the leadership of the community and to add that such action will never repeat itself again.





“We have, accordingly met and directed members of the constituted monitoring committee as well as numbers of the state security network to ensure that the construction company does not suffer anymore man hour loss from undue and unnecessary stoppage.

“We add that we are a peace-loving people who have expressed our readiness to assist the state government to actualise its dream of opening up the areas to economic prosperity.”

