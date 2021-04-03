Deaths from cancer

Do all cancerous ailments ultimately result in death in spite of early diagnosis, treatment, surgery and aftercare? The death of a very dear one a day after this year’s Cancer Day has left me devastated

Prince (by SMS)

No, it is not all types of cancers that cause death. Cancers have a high chance of cure if detected early and treated adequately. Some of the most common cancer types, such as breast cancer, cervical cancer, oral cancer and colorectal cancer are largely curable if they are detected early and treated appropriately. About a third of all cancer deaths could be prevented by modifying or avoiding key risk factors. These include tobacco use, alcohol use, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity. Vaccination and screening program are effective interventions to reduce the global burden of specific types of cancer. It is on record that WHO promotes the inclusion of relevant strategies into national cancer control program. There are safe and effective vaccines against the human papilloma virus (HPV) that causes cervical cancer and against the hepatitis B virus (HBV) that causes liver cancer.

