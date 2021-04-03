‘The New Patriots’ wins big at Five Continents International Film Festival

With the official premiere of the movie drawing nearer, the movie, ‘The New Patriots’ has not stopped winning as it has just been awarded winner of the ‘Best Action Feature Film’ category at the Five Continents International Film Festival in Venezuela.

The movie has made a great impression as the only African movie selected to be part of the Five Continents International Festival in Venezuela. It was also selected in some other film festivals too like the Montreal Film Festivals and

According to the Festival Director, Veruska Cumana, “the judging status of The New Patriots was updated to Award Winner.”

Reacting to this new development, the producer of the movie, Rotimi Adelola said: “I had a deep feeling of encouragement when l received notification from the organisers of the Five Continents International Film Festival that The New Patriots had been adjudged winners of the ‘Best Action Feature Film’ award.

“Lateef Adedimeji and Damipe Adekoya also won separate awards as lead casts. All along, l knew that ‘The New Patriots’ would go places given the social relevance of the story, the quality of cast and crew and the filmmaking gears deployed for the production.”

‘The New Patriots’ is an action-packed political thriller produced by Dr. Rotimi Adelola and stars actors such as Akin Lewis, Lateef Adedimeji, Bimbo Oshin, Dele Odule, Taiwo Ibikunle and many other talented thespians. The movie was directed by Adebayo Tijani and Terry Ayebo and is set to hit the screens soon.

