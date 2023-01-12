Dapo Abiodun promises rural electrification across Ogun LGAs

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, on Thursday, promised to light up all the 20 local government areas of the state with the provision of transformers and solar systems.

He stated this shortly after he commissioned Esure Road in Ijebu-Mushin in Ijebu East Local Government in continuation of his second term campaign for re-election.

Abiodun said the light-up-the-rural areas project of his administration would commence in earnest with the distribution of electricity transformers and solar systems this week.

He vowed that people in the hard-to-reach areas in the state would experience a new lease of life with the provision of electricity in their respective communities.

According to the Governor, the construction of the 2.1 kilometres Esure road was in keeping with the promises he made in 2021 during the campaign for the local government election.

He noted that the road, apart from linking the first College of Health Technology in the state, would reduce the wear and tear of vehicles plying it, calling on the people to maintain it.

“This road is yours. I want to admonish you to take ownership of this road. This road has been built through your commonwealth and taxes. Make sure it is not abused or turned to mechanic workshops”, Abiodun said.

He called on the people to collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards before the January distribution deadline and elect competent leaders.

“Without your PVC, you will not be able to vote and you must vote because I am sure you want the continuity of what we are doing here today. I plead with you to please collect your cards and vote for us.

“Governance is a serious business and it’s not meant for the mediocre, but people with proven track records in public and private endeavours”, the governor stated.





In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Akin Adesanya, said the road was part of the administration’s inclusive policy to ensure that all parts of the state benefit from developmental projects.

He said the road which was built to standard, would reduce the stress motorists go through while boosting the economic activities in the area.

The Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area, Hon. Wale Adedayo, appreciated the governor for reconstructing the road, pleading with him to help in providing access road in Yemoji area as the axis is currently witnessing increased development.

