FG supports 210 farmers affected by flood in Kaduna

Latest News
By Collins Nnabuife - Abuja
FG farmers flood Kaduna,Bandits kill scores of people, 14 gubernatorial candidates, others sign peace agreement in Kaduna, Air Force kills several bandits, Troops kill nine, 82 children under, Southern Kaduna Muslims sign MoU with gubernatorial candidates in Kaduna, Bandits kill 15 in Kaduna, Security forces bandit commander,Troops kill 152 bandits, Five road accident Kaduna,Troops continue operations in Kaduna LG, kill two bandits, abduction Kaduna DPO captivity ,Kaduna Assembly suspends two, Newly-installed community leader 14 others killed in Kaduna, Journalist's car stolen at Kaduna APC secretariat, Nine passengers burnt beyond recognition in Kaduna road accident, Troops foil attack, Gunmen Kidnap Catholic priest, 10 killed, houses burnt in fresh attack in Kaduna community, bird flu hits Kaduna, Kaduna traffic agency suspends enforcement activities, five injured in fresh attacks in Kaduna, two injured in separate attacks, We will defend ourselves against terrorist attack, Kidnappers release 10 out of 13 abducted Zaria LG staff members, government announce immediate restoration,benefit from social protection policy, Airstrikes destroy bandits' camps , fresh Zangon Kataf crisis, 343 killed 830 kidnapped , Catholic Church confirms abduction, Many feared dead, another traditional ruler kidnapped, Attacks on Faith Academy, Explosion injures seven children, Kaduna, pregnat woman, abducted Afaka students

The Nigerian Government has supported 210 farmers affected by the recent flood in Kaduna State with seeds and other farm inputs.

While distributing the inputs to the farmers, an Assistant Director in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mrs Omotosho Agbani, said the gesture was in response to the plight of the farmers affected by the 2022 flood and a quick intervention strategy to enable them to go into irrigation.

The items presented to the farmers include tomato seeds, onions, vegetables, fruits, hibiscus seeds and items for beekeepers.

“We want the farmers to take advantage of the irrigation season and plant,” she said.

The official said that the 2022 flood had caused hardships for farmers and displaced 1.4 million people nationwide.

She stated that apart from the deaths recorded and the destruction of homes and infrastructure, the flood also affected a total of 332,327 farmlands.

Agbani said that the distribution of the inputs was being done simultaneously in Kano, Gombe, Adamawa, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Anambra, Kogi Benue, Ogun and Oyo states.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Needs Stingy Leader To Develop — Obi

THE standard-bearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 presidential poll, Mr Peter Obi, on Tuesday, said the country needs a stingy leader to develop in all sectors…


Atiku Discusses Economy, Security With UK Government Officials

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has met with officials of the British government to discuss issues bordering on economy, security, and immigration among others that are likely to be of mutual interest if he is elected the president of Nigeria…

Dear Nigerians, Resident Doctors May Go On Nationwide Strike (See Details)

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has warned to go on a nationwide strike if the federal government does not meet its demands…

What Makinde Must Do To Retain His Seat — Abdusalam, Ex-Oyo AG

Aare Abdulsalam Abdullah, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ex-Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Oyo State, in this interview with OLAWALE OLANIYAN, spoke about the chances of the re-election of Governor Seyi Makinde…

Lagos Port Operator Increases Export Charges, Threatens Nigeria’s Export Promotion

The website, which gives back part of the money spent on shopping is now available in Nigeria

You might also like
Latest News

Students’ association dissociates self from attack on Kwara governor

Latest News

Soludo to make 1000 Anambra youth millionaire yearly, says Commissioner

Latest News

FG tasks South-West Govs on Awolowo’s education legacies

Latest News

FCTA to take legal action against illegal street naming cartel in Abuja

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More