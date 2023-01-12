FG supports 210 farmers affected by flood in Kaduna

The Nigerian Government has supported 210 farmers affected by the recent flood in Kaduna State with seeds and other farm inputs.

While distributing the inputs to the farmers, an Assistant Director in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mrs Omotosho Agbani, said the gesture was in response to the plight of the farmers affected by the 2022 flood and a quick intervention strategy to enable them to go into irrigation.

The items presented to the farmers include tomato seeds, onions, vegetables, fruits, hibiscus seeds and items for beekeepers.

“We want the farmers to take advantage of the irrigation season and plant,” she said.

The official said that the 2022 flood had caused hardships for farmers and displaced 1.4 million people nationwide.

She stated that apart from the deaths recorded and the destruction of homes and infrastructure, the flood also affected a total of 332,327 farmlands.

Agbani said that the distribution of the inputs was being done simultaneously in Kano, Gombe, Adamawa, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Anambra, Kogi Benue, Ogun and Oyo states.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Needs Stingy Leader To Develop — Obi

THE standard-bearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 presidential poll, Mr Peter Obi, on Tuesday, said the country needs a stingy leader to develop in all sectors…





Atiku Discusses Economy, Security With UK Government Officials

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has met with officials of the British government to discuss issues bordering on economy, security, and immigration among others that are likely to be of mutual interest if he is elected the president of Nigeria…

Dear Nigerians, Resident Doctors May Go On Nationwide Strike (See Details)

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has warned to go on a nationwide strike if the federal government does not meet its demands…

What Makinde Must Do To Retain His Seat — Abdusalam, Ex-Oyo AG

Aare Abdulsalam Abdullah, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ex-Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Oyo State, in this interview with OLAWALE OLANIYAN, spoke about the chances of the re-election of Governor Seyi Makinde…

Lagos Port Operator Increases Export Charges, Threatens Nigeria’s Export Promotion