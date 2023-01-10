Dear Nigerians, resident doctors may go on nationwide strike (See details)

The association also cited issues such as delay in the upward review of the

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has warned to go on a nationwide strike if the federal government does not meet its demands.

The association, in a letter signed Tuesday, by its president, Innocent Orji, said it had issued an ultimatum to the federal government six months ago on account of issues such as irregularities in the new circular on the upward review of the medical residency training fund (MRTF).

Other concerns the association raises include “outstanding payment of the arrears of the new hazard allowance, non-payment of the skipping arrears for 2014, 2015, and 2016, and non-payment of the consequential adjustment of the minimum wage to some of our members”.

The association also cited issues such as delay in the upward review of the consolidated medical salary structure (CONMESS), salary arrears of members in state tertiary health institutions, and non-domestication of the medical residency training act (MRTA) in most States.