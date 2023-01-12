Policeman killed as security operatives rescue abducted Edo customary court president

The recently kidnapped President of Igueben Area Customary Court in Edo State, His Honour Precious Aigbonoga (Mrs.), has been rescued by a combined team of police and military personnel.

It would be recalled that Mrs Aigbonoga, was last Monday kidnapped at Ugoneki town in Uhunwonde Local Government Area of the state while on her way to attend court sitting in Igueben.

Confirming the report, a family source who did not want his name mentioned told our correspondent on phone that Mrs Aigbonoga, who was rescued in the wee hour of Thursday, January 12, 2023, was shot in the leg by her abductors.

The source revealed that the Customary Court President is being hospitalised at the time of filing this report.

“She was rescued by the military but was shot by the kidnappers and she is receiving treatment in the hospital,” the source revealed.

Also confirming the release of Aigbonoga, the Nigeria Bar Association, Benin Branch, through its Publicity Secretary, Festus Osagie, Usiobaifo Esq, said: “Executive Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association, Benin Branch is pleased to announce the release of the President of Igueben Area Customary Court, His Honour, Precious Aigbonoga (Mrs).

“His Honour was rescued in the early hours of today (yesterday),12th day of January 2022, following an attack launched against the kidnappers by Police Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad attached to Police Headquarters, Benin City.

“It was gathered that in the process of rescuing the victim, there was an exchange of heavy gunfire between the Police and the bandits which led to one of the gallant police officers paying the ultimate price.

Reacting to the development through telephone conversation, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Edo State Command, SP Chidi Nwanbuzor, confirmed the report.

He said that the combined force of Military and police rescued the abducted Customary Court President at a place called “Scorpion Heel”, Ugoneki Forest where she was held captive.





The Police image-maker, however, disclosed that during the rescue operation, a police officer was killed.

