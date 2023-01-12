Policeman killed as security operatives rescue abducted Edo customary court president

Latest News
By Idahosa Moses - Benin
Policeman security Edo court ,BMC pledges commitment, Herdsman Edo vigilance group,,Flood: NDDC handsDeplorable road Communities Edo ,Edo land-grabbers victims,Wild animals invade Edo community, Auto crash claims four lives in Benin, Commission donates sports equipment, Ulegun Community Demolition: Developer cries out for justice, Edo CSO protests against cultism, demands end to killings, mummified my mother's corpse, Suspected ritual killers,Edo community cries, Medical doctor arrested in Edo, Footballers protest sudden death, killed over trailer parking fees, Protesters barricade Benin-Lagos road over herdsmen attacks, Four killed as soldiers take over Edo community, Father remanded for defiling 15-month old child, Edo Police kill prison escapee turned armed robber, recover arms, Suspected armed robbers attack banks in Uromi, 24-hour after parade, airport project in Edo North, Edo secondary school students strip policeman, Youths foil attempt to arrest traditional ruler by DSS in Edo, Public works volunteers arrest two suspected illegal oil bunkerers in Edo, Runaway inmate arrested, Aftermath ban on CDA, one killed, three injured in Edo community, Edo community gets electricity, Community blocks Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi Road, Three die as communities fight , herdsmen in gun duel, traders, two mobbed in edo, cult leaders, edo travellers, edo female trader, students, lecturer in Edo, Group kicks as Imansuangbon's name disappear from Edo national delegates list, Adjoto, Onobun, Igbinedion, others emerge as PDP holds parallel primary in Edo

The recently kidnapped President of Igueben Area Customary Court in Edo State, His Honour Precious Aigbonoga (Mrs.), has been rescued by a combined team of police and military personnel.

It would be recalled that Mrs Aigbonoga, was last Monday kidnapped at Ugoneki town in Uhunwonde Local Government Area of the state while on her way to attend court sitting in Igueben.

Confirming the report, a family source who did not want his name mentioned told our correspondent on phone that Mrs Aigbonoga, who was rescued in the wee hour of Thursday, January 12, 2023, was shot in the leg by her abductors.

The source revealed that the Customary Court President is being hospitalised at the time of filing this report.

“She was rescued by the military but was shot by the kidnappers and she is receiving treatment in the hospital,” the source revealed.

Also confirming the release of Aigbonoga, the Nigeria Bar Association, Benin Branch, through its Publicity Secretary, Festus Osagie, Usiobaifo Esq, said: “Executive Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association, Benin Branch is pleased to announce the release of the President of Igueben Area Customary Court, His Honour, Precious Aigbonoga (Mrs).

“His Honour was rescued in the early hours of today (yesterday),12th day of January 2022, following an attack launched against the kidnappers by Police Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad attached to Police Headquarters, Benin City.

“It was gathered that in the process of rescuing the victim, there was an exchange of heavy gunfire between the Police and the bandits which led to one of the gallant police officers paying the ultimate price.

Reacting to the development through telephone conversation, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Edo State Command, SP Chidi Nwanbuzor, confirmed the report.

He said that the combined force of Military and police rescued the abducted Customary Court President at a place called “Scorpion Heel”, Ugoneki Forest where she was held captive.


The Police image-maker, however, disclosed that during the rescue operation, a police officer was killed.

READ FROM NALSO IGERIAN TRIBUNE 

 

The website, which gives back part of the money spent on shopping is now available in Nigeria

You might also like
Latest News

Dapo Abiodun promises rural electrification across Ogun LGAs

Latest News

FG supports 210 farmers affected by flood in Kaduna

Latest News

Students’ association dissociates self from attack on Kwara governor

Latest News

Soludo to make 1000 Anambra youth millionaire yearly, says Commissioner

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More