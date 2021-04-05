Dangote Cement receives GCR issues highest ratings

DANGOTE Cement Plc, Africa’s largest cement producer, announces the publication of the upgraded credit ratings from Global Credit Ratings.

Global Credit Ratings has upgraded the long term Issuer rating of Dangote Cement to AAA (NG), and affirmed the short term issuer rating of A1+(NG), with outlook accorded as Stable. In addition, GCR has upgraded the long term Issue rating of AAA (NG) accorded to Dangote Cement’s existing N100bn Series 1 Fixed Rate Bond, and assigned an indicative rating of AAA (NG) to its proposed Up to N300bn Series 1 (Tranche A – C) Bond.

According to GCR, the ratings upgrade is underpinned by Dangote Cement’s strong competitive position as Africa’s leading integrated cement manufacturer, evidenced by very strong earnings, robust cash flows and moderate gearing metrics. The Issuer ratings and the existing bond rating will expire in November 2021, while the proposed Series 1 (Tranche A – C) Bond rating is valid until May 2021.

Dangote Cement’s existing N100 billion Series 1 Fixed Rate Bond is the only corporate bond at AAA rating in Nigeria. AAA ratings are issued to investment-grade debt that has the highest level of creditworthiness with the strongest capacity to repay investors. The full rating can be viewed on Global Credit Ratings’ website: Dangote Cement GCR Rating.

Michel Puchercos, Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are delighted to be the first ever Nigerian corporate, and one of the very few in Africa, to receive the AAA issuer rating by Global Credit Ratings. Dangote Cement has been able to maintain its strong competitive position, despite the challenging and volatile environment in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The AAA rating, which is the highest rating issued by Global Credit Rating, affirms our resilient financial position and high creditworthiness. We continue to report strong cash generation and remain committed to maximising shareholder value creation.

This upgrade also supports Dangote Cement’s continuous effort to champion the deployment of international best practices in term of shareholders and debtholders’ engagement andinformation. For example, being the first Nigerian company listed on the Nigerian stock Exchange Premium Board to release a combined annual and sustainability report confirms to our stakeholders our ambition to maximize long term value creation while embracing global standards.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…