Dana Air commences operational audit

Dana Air has announced that it has commenced the operational audit made mandatory for the airline by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The airline in a statement issued by its management and made available to the media said the operational audit came as advised by the NCAA.

Why declaring that it was in full cooperation with the NCAA to ensure its quick return to flight operations, the airline described operational audits as regulatory which when it happens any affected airline or airlines are required to suspend their operations when “the regulator calls for it and we are confident that having been successful in previous audits, we will come back even stronger and better.

“The audit is also an opportunity for us to prove once again and reassure our guests, clients and partners that we remain strong, safe, efficient and reliable.

“As an airline, we are not insulated from the multiple challenges airlines and the aviation industry is grappling with daily which includes the recent skyrocketing cost of aviation fuel at N830/ltr, unavailability of forex, Ground Handling services, inflation, multiple taxations amongst other operational challenges which airlines have made frantic efforts to communicate to the flying public and the government.

“While this short stay off the market remains painful and heartbreaking for us, our customers, clients and partners, we remain very hopeful and very confident of our position. Our offices will remain open to our travel partners, and clients and our customer service will still be operational 24/7 as always to assist customers with necessary information.

“Our customers with unused tickets have also been advised to apply for refunds by sending an email to contact@flydanaair.com with their details and we will try and resolve in a timely manner.

“We wish to sincerely apologize to all affected customers, clients and travel partners for any inconveniences caused and crave your understanding and patience in the cause of this audit.”