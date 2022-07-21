FG appeals to ASUU, others to call off strike, embrace genuine dialogue

By Clement Idoko - Abuja
Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education

The Federal Government on Thursday appealed to the striking university lecturers and other trade unions in the tertiary education sub-sector to reconsider their intransigent position and call off their strike while embracing genuine dialogue.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, while speaking at the 2022 policy meeting on admissions into tertiary institutions for the 2022/2023 academic session, said it was clear that a stable academic calendar is required for quality education and development in Nigeria.

Adamu who was mandated by President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that the ASUU strike is called off within two weeks spoke against the backdrop of complaints by the Vice-Chancellors and other stakeholders about the distortion in the academic calendar with several of them unable to admit students for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The Minister noted that the perennial strike actions have had an adverse effect on the quality of tertiary education in the country.

Adamu said, “I urge the leadership of tertiary institutions to partner with the Federal Government in its frantic efforts at restoring industrial harmony into tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

“It is clear that a stable academic calendar is required for quality education and development in Nigeria.

“I also seize this opportunity to appeal to the trade unions in the tertiary education sub-sector to, in the interest of the future of Nigeria, call off the perennial strike and embrace genuine dialogue as a solution to our problems.”

