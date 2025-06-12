Cross River govt set to transform cocoa, coffee industries

Cross River State Government has launched an ambitious strategy to transform its cocoa and coffee industries from raw commodity exporters to value-added processing hubs, aiming to create jobs, boost farmer incomes, and establish a globally recognised flavor identity.

Held at the Metropolitan Hotel on Wednesday, the Cocoa and Coffee Sector Roundtable convened key stakeholders from the private sector, government, development agencies, and farmer groups to align on a new agenda for the state’s agricultural development.

Speaking at the event, the Honourable Commissioner for Agriculture and Irrigation Development, Hon. Johnson Ebokpo, said the state was ready to “do things differently,” declaring a transition from exporting raw cocoa and coffee to building a value chain rooted in local processing, branding, and global competitiveness.

ALSO READ: Cross River cocoa association acquires firefighting truck to enhance disaster response

“We are building a proudly African ecosystem based on value addition, innovation, and inclusion,” Ebokpo said. “This transformation is anchored on our smallholder farmers who make up over 70 percent of our producers.”

“We are no longer content with being mere suppliers of raw beans,” declared Ebokpo. “Our goal is to refine, package, and brand our products right here in Cross River, ensuring farmers earn more and our economy grows.”

The event also saw strong representation from the office of the Wife of the Governor, Bishop Dr. Mrs. Eyoanwan Bassey Otu, with Special Adviser on Gender Mainstreaming, Dr. Inyang Asibong, formally declaring it open, reinforcing the administration’s commitment to gender inclusion and grassroots transformation. Also emphasises women’s central role in the state’s coffee agenda.

“The coffee space must not be left to men alone,” Asibong said. “The Governor’s wife is subsidizing coffee seedlings for women and has mobilized female sensitizers across all 18 local government areas to ensure women actively participate in this coffee revolution.”

“Women will dominate coffee farming, processing, and entrepreneurship, breaking barriers in this male-dominated industry.”

The roundtable comes as the state implements its 7-Year Cocoa and Coffee Development Plan, which includes: Establishment of six new cocoa estates, Pilot coffee cultivation (Arabica and Robusta) in ecological zones, Investment in local processing hubs with solar drying and fermentation facilities, Development of a unique Cross River cocoa and coffee flavour identity for global markets and Strengthen Public-Private Partnerships to drive investment, innovation, and sustainability.

In a keynote speech, Dr. Coffie Mawuli, Country Director of the World Cocoa Foundation (WCF), emphasized the need for sustainability and innovation. He identified Cross River as a priority investment destination and outlined key opportunities including climate-smart cocoa farming, local processing, traceability technologies, carbon market participation, and youth-focused agri-tech innovations.

Mawuli warned about deforestation risks tied to cocoa farming, urging stakeholders to adopt regenerative practices and agroforestry. “We must grow the sector without sacrificing the forests. Sustainable cocoa is not only a global requirement but our responsibility to future generations,” he said.

The roundtable also called for the creation of a state-led cocoa and coffee commodity exchange and greater collaboration between producer associations, investors, and research institutions.