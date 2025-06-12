Gov Bago seeks World Bank, others’ support in rebuilding Mokwa town

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has called for continued support from the World Bank, international organisations, and donor agencies to assist in the rebuilding of Mokwa town following the devastating flood that ravaged the community.

The Governor made the appeal when he received a delegation from the World Bank and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on a condolence visit at the Niger State Liaison Office in Abuja.

Governor Bago emphasised that Mokwa requires urgent attention and immediate intervention in the affected communities. He noted that in response to the Federal Government’s assistance, the state has provided 200 hectares of land to create sites and services for the prompt relocation of residents.

He reiterated that significant resources have been lost in the area, but expressed optimism that the partnership between the state government and the World Bank would bring relief to the affected people.

While expressing appreciation to the World Bank and the United Nations for their ongoing support, the Governor urged the World Bank to expedite action on the $10 million gully erosion project in Mokwa. He revealed that the state government had already set aside ₦10 billion as a counterpart fund for the intervention.

The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohammed Malick Fall, while commiserating with the Governor over the Mokwa disaster, disclosed that many UN agencies have already been present in the area providing aid to victims. He reassured the Governor that the United Nations would continue to support the government in its recovery efforts.

World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Tamir Samad, described the incident in Mokwa as a tragedy. He noted that Niger State remains one of the most active participants in World Bank programmes and disclosed that the Bank would reassess the situation in Mokwa to explore medium-term solutions in watershed management, school rehabilitation, and other critical areas.

