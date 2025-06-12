Democracy Day: Okpebholo, Ododo task Nigerians on democratic principles

As Nigerians commemorated June 12, Democracy Day, Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, and Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, urged citizens to reflect on democratic principles and values.

Okpebholo, in his broadcast message, described June 12 as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by patriotic Nigerians who championed the cause of true democracy.

He honoured the memory of Chief M.K.O. Abiola and others who played significant roles in the struggle for democracy.

The governor highlighted his administration’s commitment to people-centric governance through the ‘SHINE’ agenda, aimed at delivering tangible improvements in security, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, and education.

“Our administration is built on the bedrock of democratic principles and the belief that governance must be responsive to the needs and aspirations of the people,” Okpebholo said.

He urged Edo citizens to participate actively in the democratic process and hold leaders accountable.

Similarly, Ododo described June 12 as a defining moment in Nigeria’s journey toward democratic governance. He paid tribute to pro-democracy heroes, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and emphasized the importance of unity, civic responsibility, and democratic engagement.

According to him, “Democracy is not gifted, it is earned”.

The Kogi governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to democratic ideals of inclusion, justice, and accountability.

He pledged to continue leading a people-centered administration that delivers concrete results in infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, and security.

Meanwhile, former Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Prince Matthew Kolawole, has extended his warm congratulations to President Bola Tinubu and Governor Usman Ododo on the occasion of this year’s Democracy Day celebrations.

In his congratulatory message, Prince Kolawole commended the leadership of President Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.

He noted that the President’s efforts to promote good governance, economic growth, and stability have been remarkable, and he urged Nigerians to continue supporting his administration’s initiatives.