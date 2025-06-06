Cross River cocoa association acquires firefighting truck to enhance disaster response

In a decisive move to address recurring fire disasters in Ikom, the Cross River State Cocoa Association of Nigeria (CAN), has procured a firefighting truck to strengthen emergency response in the community.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to Governor Bassey Otu at the Government House on Leopard Road, Calabar, the Chairman of the association, Pascal Kejie-Bobua said the initiative is part of CAN’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property in the fire-prone Ikom Local Government Area.

The CAN chairman noted that over the past decade, Ikom has witnessed multiple fire outbreaks—particularly in the main market—resulting in the destruction of shops, homes, and property worth millions of naira, with victims often left in poverty and despair.

“Anyone familiar with Ikom will agree that we have faced repeated fire incidents, especially around the central market. Without any firefighting equipment, traders are left helpless as flames consume their livelihoods. This truck is not just a vehicle—it’s a lifeline for our people,” Kejie-Bobua said.

He emphasised that the truck was acquired solely to fill the critical gap in emergency response, stating, “We didn’t consider any other project; the firefighting truck was our priority because of the urgent need.”

In response, Governor Otu expressed gratitude to the association for its proactive intervention and applauded its contributions to both state and national development. He also assured the CAN delegation of his administration’s readiness to collaborate with the association in driving progress across various sectors.

“With strong partnerships like this, we can achieve more for our people,” Governor Otu said. “Teamwork remains the most reliable path to meaningful and sustainable development.”

The gesture by CAN has been widely lauded as a timely and impactful step toward mitigating fire disasters and enhancing community resilience in Ikom.

