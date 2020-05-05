The Senate and the House of Representatives are in the league, to push through passage of a controversial bill to combat the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Bill on Control of Infectious Diseases 2020, vests overbearing discretionary powers on the Director-General of the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) which has passed first and second readings at the House of Representatives surfaced on Tuesday at the Senate.

The bill, sponsored by Senator representing Enugu North who incidentally is the Chairman Senate Committee on Primary Health and Communicable Diseases, Chukuwuka Utazi has a new title, National Health Emergency Bill, 2020 ).

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan ordered distribution of copies to lawmakers, a sequel to the demand for a draft copy of the bill by Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

The bill has since passed first reading.

Details later.

