The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on President Bola Tinubu to halt arbitrary increases in tuition fees by Vice-Chancellors and Rectors of federal institutions.

This was contained in a statement signed by its National President, Afeez Akinteye, on Monday.

NANS, in the statement, said the incessant increments are threatening to defeat the objective of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

Akinteye said he was writing not just as NANS President, but as a fellow in nation-building who shoulders the responsibility of representing over 40.1 million Nigerian students across the country and in the diaspora.

He commended Tinubu for the NELFUND initiative, describing it as laudable and landmark, which has helped keep students in school and expanded access to education.

Afeez said he remains one of the staunch advocates of the scheme, which he has consistently advocated for its sustainability because of its impact.

He noted that before the introduction of NELFUND by the Tinubu administration, many Nigerian students had to toil hard to go through school; many could not afford education, while many had to drop out.

He added that the impact of the scheme cannot be contested, as it also comes with a monthly upkeep allowance which students can use to meet other needs after paying their tuition fees.

However, Afeez regretted that many Vice-Chancellors and Rectors are hell-bent on destroying the initiative.

The NANS president said it is disheartening that many of the increments stem from the belief that the NELFUND scheme will cater for whatever amount students are mandated to pay.

NANS stressed that the introduction of NELFUND is not a substitute for education funding, and its existence is not a justification for arbitrary increases in tuition fees.

“Your Excellency, the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) must commend you for this laudable and landmark initiative: the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), which has helped keep students in school and expanded access to education.

“Since the introduction of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), the scheme has not only kept students in school, but has also expanded access to education.

“As the Global NANS President, I have had to deal with and engage many Vice-Chancellors and Rectors over arbitrary increases in tuition fees. Many of them have no justification for these increments.

“These continuous arbitrary increases by Vice-Chancellors and Rectors are already becoming overbearing. If these increments persist, the objective of this initiative will be defeated.

“The scheme is intended to make education accessible and affordable, not to place extra burdens on Nigerian students,” he said.

The students’ association therefore appealed to President Tinubu to stop Vice-Chancellors and Rectors of federal institutions from increasing tuition fees, noting that NELFUND is his legacy.

“It is pertinent to note that continuous arbitrary increases in tuition fees pose a direct threat to this landmark educational legacy. Should they persist, the objective of the NELFUND initiative will eventually be defeated,” Akinteye said.

He also called on the President to call Vice-Chancellors and Rectors of federal institutions to order and caution them against arbitrarily increasing tuition fees.