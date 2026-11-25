A legislative aide, Mr Kingsley Wali, was rushed to the National Assembly clinic in Abuja for emergency treatment after he was allegedly attacked on Wednesday during a sitting of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, chaired by Senator Adeola Olamilekan (APC, Ogun West).
The attacker, a security official attached to Olamilekan, allegedly punched Wali as he accompanied his principal, Senator Onyesoh (APC, Rivers East), to the committee’s sitting.
The altercation between the security official and the legislative aide began after the former tried to stop Wali from accessing the room where the committee was holding its meeting.
Details later.
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