‘Lockdown: NIPOST providing essential services to society, communities’

The Nigeria Postal Services (NIPOST) has said it is still at the forefront of providing essential services in the country amidst the lockdown due to Corovarius pandemic

This was stated in a statement signed and made available to Newsmen by NIPOST General Manager, communications, Mr Franklyn Alao in Abuja late last week.

Alao said that notwithstanding the limited resources available to running the postal network, NIPOST had been at the frontline of ensuring palliative measures of the Federal Government aimed at reaching the downtrodden were achieved.

He said that the post being a part of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 was saddled with the responsibility of providing essential services that would benefit the society.

“Before the pandemic, we distributed feeding vouchers to school children across the FCT and our distribution channels are still very effective.

“We are saddled with moving the palliative materials to the Area Councils, for onward delivery to the wards for distribution.

“The management has mobilised over seven NIPOST Zonal headquarters including the FCT, Lagos zone, Bauchi zone etc to cater for the whole country.

“During the lockdown, the Ministry of Humanitarian Services also engaged NIPOST to distribute rice obtained from Nigeria Customs Service to states of the Federation,” he stated.

He called for continued support from relevant government authorities and private organisations for NIPOST to be able to discharge its responsibilities better during the pandemic.

According to him, due to globalisation, the post has been relegated, especially, in developing countries.

“And in times of global emergencies such as this, it would be to any country’s detriment if the post is not fully-equipped to function optimally when there is a shutdown of economic activities.

“A country with the right postal infrastructure, provides government with good network for implementing of its programmes.

“They include: social security, dissemination of public information, distribution of medical and humanitarian equipment,” he said.

He reiterated the need for an efficient and comprehensive postal system that will fill in the gap in the face of global emergency.

“This is a period when postal services in most countries are at the fore-front of activities to reach their populace in this time of lockdowns.

“We also need to be digitally equipped for times like this.

“Investing and adopting the digital address system, where every Nigerian can be digitally traced via an address will help NIPOST achieve its distribution targets,” he added.

He added that NIPOST was doing its best as much as possible to withstand nature, disasters, and help the country recover.

