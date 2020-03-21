Coronavirus: JNI calls for total border closure

Worried about the spread of the coronavirus ravaging the globe, the Jama’atul Nasirul Islam (JNI) under the guidance of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alh Sa’ad Abubakar has called for total border closure that would not allow nationals of other countries to gain entrance into the country.

It also advised that there should be no politicisation, regionalisation, tribalisation, sectionalisation whatsoever over this coronavirus pandemic because it is a national tragedy and should be considered as such.

Even though it said JNI is still consulting widely before taking the final decision on the coronavirus pandemic, it advised the government to take charge and ensure that the citizens are adequately protected.

In a press statement signed by the Secretary-General of JNI, Khalid Abubakar on Friday, it also warned against the spread of fake news as it is causing panic among Nigerians.

To this end, it called on the government to make a routine briefing and updates to the nation on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic, in order to forestall fake news and rumour-mongering.

It also called on all religious institutions and organisations to abide by the decisions taken by the government in curtailing this coronavirus pandemic.

‘Total border closure should be enhanced for fear of an influx of neighbouring countries Nationales gaining entrance into our countries because of the nature of our porous borders.

While calling on the citizens to repent from their sins and seek God’s salvation, it advised Imams of Jumaat mosques and every mosque to start Al-qunut (special prayers) in all the five daily prayers.

“JNI calls on all Imams to engage in special prayers during their sermons, preaching and other sessions for Allah’s quick intervention in wiping away the coronavirus pandemic and all other diseases bedevilling humanity.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

Coronavirus: We Are Now Receiving Patients Suffering From Chloroquine Poisoning, Says Lagos Govt, NCDC Cautions Nigerians

The Lagos State government on Friday disclosed that following the announcement by President Donald Trump on Thursday that chloroquine can cure coronavirus, hospitals in the state have received patients suffering from chloroquine poisoning… Read full story

Don’t Treat Coronavirus Cases, It’s Highly Contagious ― FG Warns Private Hospitals • Admits influx of imported COVID-19 cases to Nigeria • Adds Austria and Sweden to high-risk travel restricted countries • Insists on self-isolation

Despite the claims of its readiness and preparedness to prevent the import and spread of Coronavirus in the past few weeks; the Federal Government admitted on Friday that Nigeria is experiencing an influx of imported Coronavirus cases into the country by travellers, including returning Nigerians… Read full story

Edmund Obilo, Popular Ibadan Broadcast Journalist, Quarantined At UCH Over Coronavirus

Popular Ibadan-based broadcast journalist, Edmund Obilo, is currently on admission at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, quarantined on suspicion of being a coronavirus case. A source close to Edmund Obilo told Tribune Online that the journalist was admitted on Thursday evening following… Read full story

Five Out Of Six South-West States Backed Ajimobi As APC Deputy National Chairman, Says Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshionhole, has dismissed the protest of the Ekiti State chapter of the party over the appointment of former Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, as the Deputy National Chairman (South), saying that the majority of the… Read full story