BREAKING: Edmund Obilo, popular Ibadan broadcast journalist, quarantined at UCH over coronavirus

Popular Ibadan-based broadcast journalist, Edmund Obilo, is currently on admission at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, quarantined on suspicion of being a coronavirus case.

A source close to Edmund Obilo told Tribune Online that the journalist was admitted on Thursday evening following which his samples were taken and forwarded to Lagos for confirmation of his status.

Edmund Obilo result of his test is expected to be released on Saturday, March 21, while he was saidd to be complaining of the condition of where he was quarantined.

The hospital confirmed on Friday that it had on admission a suspected case of coronavirus but did not disclose the identity of the patient.

