Fire destroys BSADP media directorate

Media and Information Unit of Bauchi State Agricultural Development Program (BSADP) was engulfed by fire which was said to have destroyed all relevant equipment and electronic gadgets being used by the unit

Senior Special Assistant on Media to the State Governor, Muktar Gidado while on a sympathy visit to the office, expressed concern over the level of damage caused by the disaster.

He commiserated with the management and staff of the directorate on behalf of the Press Directorate, Government House Bauchi and pledged to forward the matter to the Governor for immediate necessary action that will bring the unit back on stream considering the importance of its services of enlightening the public particularly farmers.

Mukhtar Gidado said that “I am here personally to inspect the level of damage caused by this incident accompanied by the staff of the Press Directorate, Government House, Bauchi to commiserate with the staff and management of the media directorate of the BSADP on behalf of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed over this unfortunate incident”.

The Media aide, “I have inspected the place and the level of the damage is too much taking into consideration that this place used to be a reference point for all media industry. I must admit that this incident has affected the media industry in the state”.

“I want to inform you that I will report this case to His Excellency, being a journalist and media-friendly governor, I believe he will assist”, he assured.

Muktar Gidado then appealed to the management and staff of the directorate to consider the incident as an act of God and prayed Allah to avert the reoccurrence of the disaster.

While responding, the Director, Media Directorate of the BSADP, Alhaji Jafaru Ilelah expressed gratitude for the visit and said that all the equipment installed over the years have been affected by the fire disaster.

He however assured that though it is a temporary setback for the Directorate, it will strive to continue its enlightenment program in order to bring farmers abreast of what is required to have a good harvest.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE