In its resolve to prevent the outbreak of cholera and other diseases associated with the wet season of the year, Shongom Local Government Area (LGA) of Gombe State has flagged off a campaign to spray disinfectant and other chemicals across the 10 political wards of the area.

The campaign was officially flagged off on Saturday by the Chairperson of the Council, Hajiya Fatima Binta Bello, at Bor, headquarters of the Council.

She explained that the initiative aimed at treating water in wells to prevent a cholera outbreak, emphasising the adage that prevention is better than cure.

The Chairperson is ensuring that communities have access to chemicals for purifying their well water so that it remains potable and safe to drink.

During the campaign’s tour of several wells, the District Head of Shongom, Malam Dahiru Alfayo Yusuf, expressed gratitude to Hajiya Fatima Binta Bello for her proactive measures.

He also commended her dedication to public health issues and urged the residents of Shongom to support all her initiatives.

Mr Cam B. Maigari, the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Coordinator for Shongom LGA, praised the timely response of the Chairperson to the request.

He emphasised the importance of community cooperation, urging residents to wash their hands with soap or detergent after using the toilet and to maintain good hygiene practices, especially in food handling.

The campaign underscores the commitment of Shongom LGA’s leadership to safeguard public health through preventive measures, ensuring the community remains cholera-free.

