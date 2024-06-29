Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has accused the Nigerian government under President Bola Tinubu of concurrently implementing four national budgets.

Obi claims that evidence supports his allegation, asserting that this practice blatantly disregards fiscal responsibility, transparency, and accountability, and could lead to chaos and confusion.

In a statement issued on Saturday via his X handle, the former Anambra State Governor emphasised the need for immediate reversal of this situation in favour of a more responsible and transparent budgeting process.

He criticised both the National Assembly and the executive for allowing such a practice.

“All available evidence has confirmed that the Nigerian government is implementing four national budgets concurrently.

“This is in blatant disregard for fiscal responsibility, transparency, and accountability. It is also a recipe for chaos, confusion, and catastrophe,” Obi stated.

He warned that this reckless approach would result in frivolous items in the approved budgets competing with essential projects for limited resources, exacerbating the suffering of the Nigerian people.

“This intentionally reckless action will lead to frivolous items in the approved budgets competing with essential projects for limited resources, further exacerbating the suffering of the Nigerian people,” Obi argued.

“It indicates that the leaders are out of touch with reality and lack the competence to manage our nation’s finances effectively.”

“Unfortunately, this deliberate act of fiscal recklessness is being undertaken by elected representatives of the people, thereby betraying one of the cardinal pillars of democracy.

“Leaders are elected to responsibly manage public resources in an organised way.

“I respectfully appeal and, in fact, demand that this situation be reversed immediately in preference for a more responsible and transparent approach to budgeting.

“We must prioritise the needs of the Nigerian people, not the selfish interests of a few. This is a call to action for all leaders to desist from actions that will further drive the country into economic chaos.

“Neither the National Assembly nor the executive has any excuse to promote or condone such unconscionable behaviour.

“We seek and insist on a nation governed by leaders who are frugal and responsible in their handling of public resources.

“This is the only way we can build a great nation.”

