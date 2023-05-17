The Community Development Committees (CDCs) comprising Surulere CDC, the Coker/Aguda CDC and the Itire /Ikate CDC, have commended the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila over infrastructural developments of the in Surulere 1 and 2 constituencies.

The CDCs, in appreciation for the works and developments, which they described as international standard, will hold special prayers for the Speaker on Saturday at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall, inside the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere in Lagos.

The chairman, CDC in Surulere 1 and 2, said they organized the prayer session due to numerous infrastructural development put in place in the two constituencies by Honourable Gbajabiamila. Nigerian Tribune learnt that parts of Gbajabiamila’s achievements include six mini sports facilities at Paddington, Love Garden, Lawanson, Sam Sonibare and Yusuf Sanusi and the upcoming mini sports facilities and Community Centre at Obele-Odan are worthy to mention.

Aside from these international sports facilities, the over 400 roads constructed in Surulere 1, the lighting up of almost all the roads and streets in the area, building of hospitals and standard health facilities, fire service stations, reconstructed drainages, educational empowerments for students and teachers, and lifting of businesses of petty traders and members of the communities, consistent annual ceremonial palliatives during muslim and Christian festivals and building of hundreds of vocational training centres in Surulere, car gifts to community members and CDA’s chairmen, setting up of Surulere Transport Scheme ‘The Gbaja Ride’, among others are all worthy of appreciation and special prayers to Gbajabiamila.

Gbajabiamila also commended for his performance in Surulere 2 that made up of Coker/Aguda and Itire/Ikate local government areas for constructing over 50 roads with standard drainage and street lights.

Others are provision of fire service station with standard international facilities, hospitals and the first secondary school.

All these have contributed to alleviate the standard of living of the people of Surulere constituency 2 and the people are tapping into other projects executed by Gbajabiamila in Surulere constituency 1.

The people appealed to the lawmaker to extend his olive hands more to Constituency 2 as he has done to the people of Constituency 1.

Special prayers will also be made for the President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as well as for Governor Babajide Sanwoolu and all political office holders in the two councils particularly the chairmen, Desmond Elliots and his counterpart in Itire/Ikate Local Council Development Area..

