As a reward for holding the record of a marathon of 100 hours in cooking history, the celebrity Chef Hilda Baci has been awarded a plot of land in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital by In-Motions Business Ltd.

In a press statement signed by the Managing Director of the company, Mr Gideon Ekanem and made available to NIGERIAN TRIBUNE, on Wednesday, the company said it had awarded a plot of land worth over N3.5m, located at one of their properties in a choice area within Uyo metropolis.

The company further stated that the award was made in pursuance of its core values to reward diligence and hard work.

The statement reads in parts

“In-Motion ‘s foundation rests upon the pillars of diligence and perseverance, as we consistently align ourselves with these virtues.

“Hilda Baci embodies the very essence of resilience within our society today, and we wholeheartedly join the entire nation and our fellow Akwa Ibomites in exuberantly celebrating her extraordinary achievement.

“In recognition of this remarkable feat, we are delighted to present Hilda with a free plot of land in Wana Court Estate, the first true Green and Smart Estate in Akwa Ibom State.

“May this well-deserved honour serve as a testament to your unwavering determination,” he said

Wana Court Green Estate is a chain of green real estate currently selling plots in Uyo, Port Harcourt, and Lagos.

