There was commotion after the Wednesday proceedings of the Presidential Election Petition Court sitting at the Court of Appeal in Abuja when the acclaimed National Chairman of the Labour Party, Alhaji Lamidi Apapa was almost mobbed by factional members of the party at the court premises.

It took the efforts of about 50 policemen before Apapa could be rescued from being lynched by the factional members who conducted themselves in unruly manners.

Apapa, who was dressed in white agbada to the Court, was jerked several times by the attackers and was immediately taken to custody by the Police upon his rescue.

The factional members believed to be loyal to the suspended National Chairman of the party, Mr Julius Abure held their victim hostage for almost one hour while attempting to come out of the court after the day’s proceedings to address newsmen who were on standby to get his reaction to the leadership dispute in the party.

The group, chanting unprintable words against Apapa prevented him from addressing newsmen.

…Details later

