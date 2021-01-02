Can I use s3x toys?

I have not been in any relationship since I parted ways with my boyfriend about 6 months ago. Being a previously s3xually active lady, I do have s3x urges once in a while. A friend suggested I use some s3x toys which can vibrate and give me the required orgasms but I am afraid. Kindly advise me on what to do.

Edema (by SMS)

Getting orgasms from using s3x toys is a form of masturbation, an act that continues to be controversial. Also, even though some of the s3x toys in the market have been certified to be safe by their manufacturers, the decision to use such devices has to be weighed against a number of other issues. When s3x toys are shared, they can transmit infections if not properly cleaned. Other issues include your religious views on masturbation, emotional maturity as well as the possibilities of an addiction to masturbation in place of a real relationship. Once you have carefully weighed these points, you can then take your position on whether or not to use the s3x toys. Just like many addictive habits, the more you do it, the more your body craves for more for it until it becomes a life habit. This definitely can affect your natural s3xual abilities when you finally get into another relationship.

