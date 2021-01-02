Eltee Skhillz shows love to destitutes with Xmas at the slum

In his quest to exhibit the real essence of Christmas, rising afro-beat talent, Taiwo Olowu, better known as ‘Eltee Skhillz’ partnered with the brains behind Christmas in the Slum, Verified Entertainment Group, to show love to the most-in-need children at Home of Destitutes, Okobaba, Lagos State.

The first collaboration with the motive of putting smiles on the faces of the underprivileged in the country, also witnessed collaborations from Kinsolo’s ‘Forlana’ Records and Frank Okamigbo’s ‘Papas Entertainment’ and many more.

Aside presenting gifts including bags and clothing items to the kids, Eltee’s Krisvosa promised that the team will return in the New Year with more gestures for the children and their parents.

Eltee Skhillz is passionate about children, especially underprivileged as he has had cause to interact with many of them due to his philanthropic outreach.

He is currently putting finishing touches to the ‘Lucy Remix’ video shot by Clarence Peters and plans to release it in the New Year.

According to him; “I was excited about the ‘Christmas in the Slum’ project because The Destitute’s Home in Okobaba is one of the most marginalised and disadvantaged places in Lagos. The kids there live and sleep in filth and have very little hope about the future. I am hopeful the government and more well-meaning individuals will intercede in the nearest future.

“However, in the meantime; I and Krisvosa Entertainment will do our best to encourage the kids and bring compassion and smiles to the kids.”

