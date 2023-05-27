Former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has scored President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration very low, saying the government he led performed woefully in terms of meeting the expectations of Nigerians.

George gave this scorecard while speaking with newsmen in Ikoyi, Lagos office, noting that Buhari also knew he failed woefully in terms of service delivery to Nigerians, hence the reason he hinted going to stay in Niger Republic to avoid the wrath of Nigerians.

The PDP chieftain, who is also the Atona Oodua of Yoruba land, said he could only give the outgoing government five per cent, adding that the Buhari government did not even score up to 33 per cent which was the least mark permitted in an examination before one can be promoted.

According to Chief George, as a retired military man, he was permitted to give an assessment of Buhari who was his boss in the military but was free to do it now under a democratic dispensation.

“Traditionally in our culture, military culture, you don’t give any report on your senior officer, but this is no longer military era, it concern every Nigerian as it concerns every Savannah region in the North.

“Has General Buhari’s administration impacted positively in the minds of the people? My personal assessment is that he failed, not completely in every sector.

“If you write an examination, they will say you must have a minimum of 33 per cent before they can promote you to the next class, but he did not attain that 33 per cent. If I assess him, he got about five per cent,” Chief George stated.

Giving a breakdown assessment of Buhari’s administration, George, who noted that the major business of government was the security of lives and property, pointedly declared that the outgoing government failed to secure that as, according to him, nobody feels secure in Nigeria again, irrespective of their status.

He maintained that another great mistake Buhari made was his failure to work on the report of the 2014 Constitutional Conference set up by former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, saying rather he dumped the report into the archive.

George said if President had worked on the report, it would have helped him in solving most of the problems facing Nigeria, declaring that “whatever a leader does during his term is on the pages of history.”

“When he was coming in, Oga was telling us, ‘I will fight corruption, secure lives and property of the people. I will do this, I will do that,’ all kinds of promises.





“Let us now move these promises into his departure, that is what will be written for him on the pages of history. Whatever a leader does during his term is on the pages of history. What I am saying now is that we are starting another journey on May 29th 2023. We must be full of prayers because I have worked with Buhari before. I think he must have been weighed down by age,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Election Tribunal: We’ll expose INEC, Obi’s lawyer declares

Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), the leading counsel of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has vowed to expose the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for…

‘Breathe’, Toyin Abraham breaks silence on AMVCA loss

Toyin Abraham, a Nollywood actress, has reacted to her loss at the recently concluded…

Why bulletproof charm I prepared failed to protect deceased cultist —Native doctor

QUDUS Shodimu, a 44-year-old native doctor, who was arrested by the Ogun State police command for allegedly aiding cultists by…

WhatsApp to allow users edit sent-messages — Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media company, Meta Platforms Inc. has added a new feature to WhatsApp which…

See why NFF sacked coaches Salisu Yusuf, Nduka Ugbade

The Nigeria Football Federation has relieved coaches Salisu Yusuf and Nduka Ugbade of their…

Victor Osimhen’s exploits

ON May 4, Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen scored his 22nd goal (without penalties) of the season in the Italian topflight and…