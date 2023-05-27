Governor Bello Matawallle of Zamfara state has handed over the transition Committee reports to the Governor-elect Dauda Lawal in the state.

Speaking during the handing over of the documents on Saturday at Government House, Gusau, Governor Matawalle who was represented by his deputy Sen. Hassan Mohammed said the documents were complied by the transition committee set up by Governor Matawalle.

According to him, the documents contained activities of the administration from 2019 to 2023.

Sen Hassan Mohammed said the documents were to serve as a guide to the incoming administration in the state.

He also used the opportunity for the Governor-elect to caution supporters to be law abiding and ensure a peaceful ceremony during the inauguration ceremony on the 29th of May.

“Let me stress that Zamfara state belongs to all of us, we hope what happened during the declaration of the result would not be repeated after the handover”, he added.

In his response, Governor-elect. Dauda Lawal described the handing over as a historic event.

“We are going to study the documents, if there is any area for clarification we would get back to you”, he stressed.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Election Tribunal: We’ll expose INEC, Obi’s lawyer declares

Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), the leading counsel of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has vowed to expose the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for…





‘Breathe’, Toyin Abraham breaks silence on AMVCA loss

Toyin Abraham, a Nollywood actress, has reacted to her loss at the recently concluded…

Why bulletproof charm I prepared failed to protect deceased cultist —Native doctor

QUDUS Shodimu, a 44-year-old native doctor, who was arrested by the Ogun State police command for allegedly aiding cultists by…

WhatsApp to allow users edit sent-messages — Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media company, Meta Platforms Inc. has added a new feature to WhatsApp which…

See why NFF sacked coaches Salisu Yusuf, Nduka Ugbade

The Nigeria Football Federation has relieved coaches Salisu Yusuf and Nduka Ugbade of their…

Victor Osimhen’s exploits

ON May 4, Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen scored his 22nd goal (without penalties) of the season in the Italian topflight and…