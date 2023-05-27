The Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, Okoro Julius on Saturday warned any group of people and individuals against violence during and after May, 29, the inauguration day.

The Commissioner of Police however directed adequate security around the state and the venue of the inauguration ceremony in particular.

According to the statement issued and made available to newsmen in Makurdi, the Command spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene directed all Area Commanders, Tactical Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in the command to ensure adequate security in their areas of responsibility.

The statement read in parts, “In his directives, the CP emphasized that the venue for the inauguration ceremony should be heavily secured with adequate manpower and relevant equipment to ensure serenity and orderliness.

“All Police Officers have been warned to be very professional and civil in carrying out their duties, the statement read in parts.

The CP further informed the public that there will be a diversion around entry and exit routes within Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) Square, High-level, Makurdi as part of efforts to ensure the free flow of traffic.

The police boss urged members of the public to be law-abiding and cooperate with officers on duty for a peaceful inaugural process just as he assured the people of the state of his commitment to the safety and security of the people.

“Non-state actors or aggrieved groups and individuals are warned to channel their grievances to relevant authorities for redress,” CP warned.

